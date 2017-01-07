ThunderBolts Fall Short in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Knoxville

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Thunderbolts had their comeback bid against the Knoxville Ice Bears cut short in a shootout on Friday evening. Evansville came into the matchup looking to get back in stride after dropping their previous two decisions against league leading Huntsville, with Knoxville being winners of their last two. The first leg of the two-game roadtrip against the Ice Bears turned out to be a feisty affair as the two teams combined for thirteen penalties on the game.

After a scoreless first period, Justin MacDonald would get the Thunderbolts on the board with a power-play mark early in the second. Former Thunderbolt Luke Sandler would draw things even for the Ice Bears midway through the second period with his 10th goal of the season. Knoxville would then get two unanswered goals from Andrew Bonazza to make it 3-1. The two-goal lead wouldn't last long as Garrett Vermeersch responded with his 3rd goal of the season just over a minute later. The Thunderbolts would continue to rally in the third period with their efforts culminating in a game-tying goal from captain Mike Donnellan with under a minute left in regulation. Knoxville would overcome a Danny Cesarz hooking call in overtime to force a shootout in which goalkeeper Brian Billet would stuff Andrew Harrison's attempt to secure the 4-3 win for the Ice Bears.

Evansville goaltender Michael Doan made 32 saves in his 3rd consecutive start for the Thunderbolts. MacDonald extended his point-streak to 8 games with his power-play goal in the first period. Dave Williams would finish the game with two assists. Knoxville outshot Evansville 36-28 for the game. By salvaging the single point from the shootout the Thunderbolts pull ahead of Pensacola for sole possession of seventh place in the league standings. Evansville will play the IceBears again at 6:30 p.m. cst tonight.

Thunderbolt Aces

Dave Williams led the team in points on the night with two assists. Justin MacDonald scored his team leading 8th goal of the season, also led team with 7 shots on the evening. Garrett Vermeersch finished with a goal and was plus-1 for the game.

