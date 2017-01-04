ThunderBolts Acquire Rail Yard Dawg D-Man

January 4, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Thunderbolts have acquired defensemen Cory Melkert. In exchange, Evansville sent forward Phil Bronner to Roanoke.

Melkert is playing his first year in the SPHL. He played four collegiate years at SUNY-Fredonia. He had a 90-game career in college. He was named captain his senior year.

Melkert spent 2015-2016 campaign in Germany before returning to the states. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defenseman has a goal, two assists and 25 PIMs in 20 games for Roanoke. Head Coach Jeff Pyle said, "Cory is just a big, strong, defensive defenseman. He is going to add grit to our lineup, which we need."

In a separate trade, Evansville forward Mike Radisa was sent to Mississippi RiverKings for future considerations.

"I want to thank Phil and Mike for all the hard work for this organization," said Pyle. "They are great guys and they were super in the Evansville community."

Evansville plays in Knoxville this Friday and Saturday night. They return to home ice Saturday, January 14.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.