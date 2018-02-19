Thunder Weekly

February 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS (Feb. 19th) - Wichita closed its six-game road trip last Tuesday and returned home for three contests against the Rapid City Rush. Take a look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, February 13th

Wichita at Cincinnati, 3-2 W

Watch highlights HERE

Friday, February 16th

Rapid City at Wichita, 3-1 W

Watch highlights HERE

Saturday, February 17th

Rapid City at Wichita, 3-1 W

Watch highlights HERE

Sunday, February 18th

Rapid City at Wichita, 3-2 W (SO)

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, February 20th

Colorado at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV. Watch live at Pucks Sports Bar.

-$2 Tuesday

Wednesday, February 21st

Colorado at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV.

-JumpStart Buy-In Night

Friday, February 23rd

Wichita at Utah, 8:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV.

Saturday, February 24th

Wichita at Utah, 8:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV.

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App using the keyword Wichita Thunder**

**Join Matthew Harding and Zach Courter before every home game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 18-8-2-0

AWAY: 11-11-2-0

OVERALL: 29-19-4-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Streak: 4-0-0-0

Rank: 3rd, Mountain Division, 62 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi, 19

Assists: Lane Bauer, 23

Points: Ralph Cuddemi, 39

+/-: Samuel Thibault, Travis Brown, +11

PIM: Dyson Stevenson, 130

LAST WEEK - Wichita finished a six-game road trip on Tuesday night, winning a seesaw affair against the Cincinnati Cyclones by the final of 3-2. The Thunder returned home for three-straight games against the Rapid City Rush and swept the weekend, winning 3-1 on both Friday and Saturday and then taking a 3-2 shootout victory on Sunday.

RIO - Nick Riopel made his home debut on Saturday night and was outstanding. He stopped 30 of 31 shots to grab his first win since being assigned by Bakersfield. On Sunday, he stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory. In his two wins, he stopped 67 of 70 shots, good for a .957 save percentage and a 1.44 goals-against average.

CAR CRASH - Jon Puskar also made his home debut this weekend and collected four points. He finished with a goal and three assists, giving him points in three-straight games. Puskar has 22 points (13g, 9a) in 33 games this season between Utah and Wichita. He will play against his former team this weekend for the first time since being acquired from Utah.

FOURS - Guillaume Lepine recorded his first two-goal outing of the season on Saturday night. He also collected two assists on Sunday, giving him four points in his last two games.

CLUTCH - Nick Latta netted two game-winners this past week. He put Wichita up 3-2 late in the third against Cincinnati and then recorded the shootout winner on Sunday. Latta has points in four-straight games (2g, 2a).

FIRST TIME - Wichita was the last team in the ECHL entering Sunday afternoon without appearing in a shootout. Johnny Daniels scored in the third to tie the game and Nick Riopel made a great save with six seconds left in overtime, which sent the Thunder to their first shootout of the season.

THUNDERBOLTS... Kevin Dufour and Lane Bauer are tied for 17th in rookie scoring with 32 points...Travis Brown is tied for 17th in scoring by a defenseman (8g, 21a)...Wichita is 17-6-1-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 17-2-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 20-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-11-1 when outshot by its opponent...

The Thunder returns to action on Tuesday night to face the Colorado Eagles at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.