Thunder Weekly

LAST WEEK'S GAMES - Wednesday, January 31st

Wichita at Tulsa, 6-3 L

Friday, February 2nd

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-1 W

Saturday, February 3rd

Wichita at Quad City, 5-3 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, February 7th

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV. Watch live at Pucks Sports Bar.

Friday, February 9th

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:00 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV. Watch live at Pucks Sports Bar.

Saturday, February 10th

Wichita at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV. Watch live at Pucks Sports Bar.

Sunday, February 11th

Wichita at Toledo, 4:15 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV. Watch live at Pucks Sports Bar.

WICHITA

HOME: 15-8-2-0

AWAY: 10-8-1-0

OVERALL: 25-16-3-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: T-3rd, Mountain Division, 53 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Mark MacMillan, 16

Assists: Lane Bauer, 21

Points: Mark MacMillan, Ralph Cuddemi, 32

+/-: Lane Bauer, +15

PIM: Dyson Stevenson, 109

LAST WEEK - Wichita began the week with a road meeting at Tulsa. The Oilers claimed a 6-3 win at the BOK Center. The two teams switched venues on Friday night with the Thunder winning 4-1 against Tulsa at INTRUST Bank Arena. On Saturday, Wichita traveled to Quad City to face the Mallards. The Thunder fell behind early and lost the contest, 5-3.

DU-FIVE - Kevin Dufour had a solid week for the Thunder, finishing with five points (3g, 2a). He started with two assists against the Oilers on Wednesday night. He recorded the game-winner on Friday night in the team's 4-1 win over Tulsa. The Bowling Green State product finished the week with a pair of goals on Saturday night at Quad City. Dufour has 10 goals in 16 games since coming over from Brampton. He is tied for third among rookies with four game-winners.

TEAM-LEAD - Ralph Cuddemi had four assists last week. He moved into a tie for the team-lead in points with 32. The Canisius College product has 26 points (13g, 13a) in 31 games since coming over from Fort Wayne.

PLATEAU - Kyle Platzer extended his point-streak to five games over the weekend. He has six points (3g, 3a) over that stretch. Platzer has 20 points in 15 games with the Thunder.

SHAQ ATTACK - Shaquille Merasty recorded his first two-goal game as a pro on Friday night. He has three points in his last two games, collecting an assist on Jeremy Beaudry's goal late against Quad City.

FULL HOUSE - Wichita hosted its largest crowd of the season on Friday night as 11,809 fans watched the Thunder knock off Tulsa. It was the fourth largest crowd in the ECHL this season and fourth largest in team history.

MILESTONE - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron moved alone into fifth place all-time in games coached in ECHL history on Saturday night. He has coached in 671 games in the league.

THUNDERBOLTS... Jeremy Beaudry is tied for fifth for power play goals for a defenseman (5)...Travis Brown is tied for 15th in scoring by a defenseman (7g, 20a)...Wichita is 17-6-0-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 16-1-0-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 19-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 14-8-1 when outshot by its opponent...Wichita is the only team in the league that hasn't had a shootout...

The Thunder continues their six-game road trip this Wednesday night against Fort Wayne at 6:30 p.m. central time.

