January 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder
News Release
Wichita, KS (Jan. 22nd) - Wichita began the second half of the season this past Saturday against Colorado. Take a look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly.
LAST WEEK'S GAMES - Saturday, January 20th
Colorado at Wichita, 3-1 W recap
Watch highlights HERE
THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)
Friday, January 26th
Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV. Watch live at Pucks Sports Bar.
Saturday, January 27th
Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV. Watch live at Pucks Sports Bar.
**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App using the keyword Wichita Thunder**
**Join Matthew Harding and Zach Courter before every home game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**
WICHITA
HOME: 14-8-2-0
AWAY: 9-5-1-0
OVERALL: 23-13-3-0
Last 10: 5-4-1-0
Streak: 1-0-0-0
Rank: 3rd, Mountain Division, 49 points
TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Ralph Cuddemi, 15
Assists: Lane Bauer, 21
Points: Lane Bauer, 29
+/-: Travis Brown, +17
PIM: Dyson Stevenson, 109
LAST WEEK - Wichita played one game this past week, hosting the Colorado Eagles. The Thunder grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first with a goal from Shaquille Merasty. The Eagles tied it in the second with a marker from Jake Marchment. Ralph Cuddemi scored the next two and helped Wichita to a 3-1 win.
TEAM LEAD - Ralph Cuddemi recorded two goals on Saturday night, pushing his totals to 15 on the season. The second-year forward out of Canisius College has 13 goals in 26 games since joining Wichita. He has goals in back-to-back games and three over that span. It was also his third multi-goal outing of the season. Cuddemi now leads the team in goals.
BAUER POWER - Lane Bauer took over the team point-lead with a pair of assists on Saturday night, now with 29. He netted his fourth multi-assist game of the season, pushing his totals to 21 helpers this year. He is third in the ECHL in assists for rookies.
SHANE O'MAC - Shane Starrett recorded his first pro assist on Saturday night. He stopped 32 of 33 shots en route to his 13th win of the year. The rookie from the Air Force Academy is fifth in the league in save percentage (.924).
FIRST TIMER - Shaquille Merasty potted his first professional goal on Saturday night. The rookie forward also had a fight in the first period. His goal was his first point as a professional.
GOOD START - The Thunder have been solid this season when they get off to a good start. Wichita is 16-6-0-0 when scoring first and 15-1-0-0 when leading after one.
THUNDERBOLTS... Evan Polei has points in seven of his last eight games, 3g and 5a over that span...Jeremy Beaudry is tied for fourth for power play goals for a defenseman (5)...Travis Brown is tied for 17th in scoring by a defenseman (7g, 17a) and is fifth in plus/minus by a blueliner (+17)...Wichita is 5-1-3-0 when tied after two...Wichita is 18-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 14-7-1-0 when being outshot by its opponent...Wichita is 4-4-3-0 in one-goal games...
The Thunder hits the road for the next two games, starting Friday night against Allen at 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2018
- Thunder Weekly - Wichita Thunder
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- Cyclones Outlast Mallards in Overtime 6-5 - Quad City Mallards
- LEAVEN'S PAIR NOT ENOUGH FOR SWEEP - Rapid City Rush
- OILERS TOP EAGLES THANKS TO FOUR-GOAL SECOND PERIOD - Tulsa Oilers
- Monarchs Melt IceMen, 10-4 - Manchester Monarchs
- Piccinich Helps Guide Solar Bears to 5-3 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Recap: POTENT POWER PLAY HELPS WINGS SMOTHER FUEL. - Kalamazoo Wings
- SLOW START DOOMS FUEL IN LOSS TO WINGS - Indy Fuel
- Sunday Not Fun for Railers in 4-2 Home Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- Corrin's Three-Point Night Leads Beast to Win over Royals - Brampton Beast
- Wheeling Sweeps Weekend in Worcester - Wheeling Nailers
- Beast Silence Royals with Three in the Second, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- 'Blades Comeback Bid Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, January 23 - Manchester Monarchs
- Royals Have Unique Promotion to Finish Weekend vs. Beast - Reading Royals
- Rush Blast Utah on "Rush Fights Cancer Night" - Rapid City Rush
- CRANE HELPS SOLAR BEARS SECURE POINT IN OT LOSS. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Ends Home Skid with Win vs. Eagles - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Win Third in a Row; Defeat Cincinnati 3-2. - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Rally Late, Stun Wings in Shootout. - Quad City Mallards
- Oilers' Comeback Too Little, Too Late on Pink Night. - Tulsa Oilers
- Winning Streak Comes to An End in 3-1 Loss at Wichita. - Colorado Eagles
- Game Recap: WINGS FALL VICTIM TO FURIOUS MALLARDS' COMEBACK. - Kalamazoo Wings
- MacAulay's Overtime GoalNets Florida a 3-2 Win over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Besse Plays OT Hero as Ads Top Rays 3-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- 5,611 Fans at DCU Center Watch Railers Fall 5-2 to Nailers. - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Outlast Beast in Shootout. - Brampton Beast
- Muse Stars with Career-High 47 Saves in Come-From-Behind Shootout. - Reading Royals
- Gardiner's Hat Trick Helps Nailers Ground Railers - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Frozen by IceMen, 4-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Nailers Loan Garrett Meurs to Manitoba Moose - Wheeling Nailers
- Weekend Home Stand with Stingrays Wraps Up - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Look to Harness the Force of Their Fans on Star Wars Night - Reading Royals
- Sivak's Hat Trick Wins It in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Game Recap: Wings Explode for Eight Goals, Cruise Past Mallards - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Begin Weekend with 6-3 Win over Allen - Indy Fuel
- WINGS ROLL PAST MALLARDS - Quad City Mallards
- Late Tie-Breaking Goal Vaults Steelheads to Victory over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Storm Back in Last Minute, Fall in OT 3-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Wheel Past Nailers, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Railers Open Eleven Game Homestand with 5-3 Loss to IceMen - Worcester Railers HC
- Fucale and Todd Lead Beast to Big Win Over Adirondack - Brampton Beast
- Monarchs Maneuver Past Nailers, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers Receive Four from AHL Penguins - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers at Monarchs Game Day Snap Shot - Wheeling Nailers
- Brandon Anselmini Reassigned to Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Acquire Defenseman Armstrong - Quad City Mallards