Wichita, KS (Jan. 22nd) - Wichita began the second half of the season this past Saturday against Colorado. Take a look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES - Saturday, January 20th

Colorado at Wichita, 3-1 W recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 26th

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV. Watch live at Pucks Sports Bar.

Saturday, January 27th

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV. Watch live at Pucks Sports Bar.

WICHITA

HOME: 14-8-2-0

AWAY: 9-5-1-0

OVERALL: 23-13-3-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 3rd, Mountain Division, 49 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi, 15

Assists: Lane Bauer, 21

Points: Lane Bauer, 29

+/-: Travis Brown, +17

PIM: Dyson Stevenson, 109

LAST WEEK - Wichita played one game this past week, hosting the Colorado Eagles. The Thunder grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first with a goal from Shaquille Merasty. The Eagles tied it in the second with a marker from Jake Marchment. Ralph Cuddemi scored the next two and helped Wichita to a 3-1 win.

TEAM LEAD - Ralph Cuddemi recorded two goals on Saturday night, pushing his totals to 15 on the season. The second-year forward out of Canisius College has 13 goals in 26 games since joining Wichita. He has goals in back-to-back games and three over that span. It was also his third multi-goal outing of the season. Cuddemi now leads the team in goals.

BAUER POWER - Lane Bauer took over the team point-lead with a pair of assists on Saturday night, now with 29. He netted his fourth multi-assist game of the season, pushing his totals to 21 helpers this year. He is third in the ECHL in assists for rookies.

SHANE O'MAC - Shane Starrett recorded his first pro assist on Saturday night. He stopped 32 of 33 shots en route to his 13th win of the year. The rookie from the Air Force Academy is fifth in the league in save percentage (.924).

FIRST TIMER - Shaquille Merasty potted his first professional goal on Saturday night. The rookie forward also had a fight in the first period. His goal was his first point as a professional.

GOOD START - The Thunder have been solid this season when they get off to a good start. Wichita is 16-6-0-0 when scoring first and 15-1-0-0 when leading after one.

THUNDERBOLTS... Evan Polei has points in seven of his last eight games, 3g and 5a over that span...Jeremy Beaudry is tied for fourth for power play goals for a defenseman (5)...Travis Brown is tied for 17th in scoring by a defenseman (7g, 17a) and is fifth in plus/minus by a blueliner (+17)...Wichita is 5-1-3-0 when tied after two...Wichita is 18-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 14-7-1-0 when being outshot by its opponent...Wichita is 4-4-3-0 in one-goal games...

The Thunder hits the road for the next two games, starting Friday night against Allen at 7:05 p.m.

