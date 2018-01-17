Thunder Weekly Update

News Release

LAST WEEK - Wichita began the week with a quick visit to Tulsa on Wednesday night. The Thunder skated away with a 5-3 win. Wichita returned home for a pair of games against Utah on Friday and Saturday. The Thunder lost both games to the Grizzlies, dropping Friday's contest by the final of 4-2 and losing on Saturday by the final of 4-1.

DUING IT WELL - Kevin Dufour finished with points in all three games this past week. He recorded two goals and two assists on Wednesday, scored a power play goal on Friday and added an assist on Saturday. He has points in all 10 games he has played for the Thunder since coming over from Brampton, 14 points over that stretch. His 10-game point-streak is also a new single season high for a Thunder player.

POLEI BEAR - Evan Polei has been red hot as of late. The rookie forward has goals in three of the last five games and seven points (3g, 4a) in his last seven games. The Bakersfield Condors product has 16 points (8g, 8a) in 31 games since being assigned to Wichita.

RALPHIE - Ralph Cuddemi scored the Thunder's lone goal on Saturday night, moving him to second on the team with 13 goals this year. He has 11 markers in 25 games since coming to the Thunder from Fort Wayne. The second-year forward had 27 goals last season with the Utah Grizzlies.

HOME COOKIN' - Wichita closes out a three-game homestand this Saturday and a string of six out of the last seven contests at home. Starting next week, The Thunder plays nine of the next 10 games away from INTRUST Bank Arena. Wichita is 13-8-2-0 at home and 9-5-1-0 on the road this season.

GOOD START - The Thunder have been solid this season they get off to a good start. Wichita is 15-6-0-0 when scoring first and 14-1-0-0 when leading after one.

THUNDERBOLTS... Jeremy Beaudry is tied for fourth for power play goals for a defenseman (5)...Travis Brown is tied for 12th in scoring by a defensemen (7g, 17a) and tied for fourth in plus/minus by a blueliner (+16)...Wichita is 5-1-3-0 when tied after two...Wichita is 17-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 14-7-1-0 when being outshot by its opponent...Wichita is 4-4-3-0 in one-goal games.

