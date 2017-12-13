Thunder Weekly Update

News Release

WICHITA:

HOME: 9-2-1-0.

AWAY: 6-0-1-0.

OVERALL: 15-2-2-0.

Last 10: 7-1-2-0.

Streak: 5-0-1-0.

Rank: 1st, Mountain Division, 32 points.

TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Mark MacMillan, 10.

Assists: Dyson Stevenson, 9.

Points: Mark MacMillan, 18.

+/-: Etienne Boutet, +11.

PIM: Dyson Stevenson, 52.

LAST WEEK - Wichita played one game this past week against the Kalamazoo Wings. The Thunder jumped out to 5-0 lead and never looked back, winning by the final of 7-3.

HATS OFF - Ralph Cuddemi recorded the team's first hat trick of the season on Saturday night. He scored a goal in each period and netted his hat trick tally with 35 seconds left in the game. For Cuddemi, it was his second hat trick of his pro career. The last hat trick tallied by a Thunder player came on February 27th, 2016 at Allen by Kale Kerbashian.

DICE - Dyson Stevenson has points in his last five games, recording two goals and four assists in that span. He made a terrific play on Matt DeBlouw's first goal on Saturday night that helped Wichita to a 4-0 advantage. He is tied for second on the team with 14 points.

SPARTY - Matt DeBlouw has three goals in his last two games and points in three straight (3g, 2a). He netted his second multi-goal outing of the season on Saturday night. His first came back on Opening Weekend against Indy.

BACK-TO-BACK - Evan Polei scored on Saturday night, giving him goals in back-to-back games. The rookie out of Wetaskiwin, Alberta was signed by the Bakersfield Condors in the offseason and made his Thunder debut on November 3rd against Allen.

QUICK START - Wichita has started games on the right note so far this season. The Thunder have outscored their opponents 27-10 in the first and leads the league in first-period goals. The Thunder have also outscored their opponents 33-19 in the second period this year.

OUT OF THE GATES - When the Thunder score first, they have been very successful. Wichita has scored the first goal 12 times in 19 games and is 11-1 when lighting the lamp before the opponent.

SEASON HIGH - Wichita scored seven goals on Saturday night, setting a new season-high for goals scored in one game. Fans can use their ticket stubs from Saturday at Tad's Locker Room for 40% off.

THUNDERBOLTS: Samuel Thibault has assists in four-straight games (5a). Jeremy Beaudry is tied for third in the league for defenseman with three power play goals...Wichita is first in the league in goals against per game (2.37) and fourth in goals for per game (3.84)...Wichita is 10-0-0-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 13-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 9-2-1-0 when being outshot by its opponent. Wichita is 4-1-2-0 in one-goal games.

