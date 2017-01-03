Thunder Weekly, January 3rd

Wichita, KS (Jan. 3rd) - Wichita closed 2016 and opened 2017 this past week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES - Wednesday, December 28th

Allen at Wichita, 5-0 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Friday, December 30th

Allen at Wichita, 9-0 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Saturday, December 31st

Wichita at Tulsa, 5-3 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Sunday, January 1st

Wichita at Tulsa, 5-3 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, January 4th

Cincinnati at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at mixlr.com and ECHL TV.

-OKC Thunder Night

Friday, January 6th

Wichita at Missouri, 7:35 p.m., online stream at mixlr.com and ECHL TV.

Saturday, January 7th

Wichita at Missouri, 7:05 p.m., online stream at mixlr.com and ECHL TV.

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with the Mixlr App using the keyword Wichita Thunder**

**Join Matthew Harding and Zach Courter before every home game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game expect Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Mixlr App.**

WICHITA

HOME: 7-11-0-0

AWAY: 4-4-0-1

OVERALL: 11-15-0-1

Last 10: 2-8-0-0

Streak: 0-7-0-0

Rank: 6th, Central Division, 23 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Alexis Loiseau, 14

Assists: Nathan Moon, 11

Points: Alexis Loiseau, 24

+/-: Brandon Carlson, +3

PIM: James Melindy, 67

LAST WEEKEND - Wichita finished off its long stretch of games against the Allen Americans this past week. The two teams played a total of six times in December. The Americans knocked off the Thunder on Wednesday by the final of 5-0 and won on Friday by the final of 9-0. The Thunder then hit the road for a pair of games against the Tulsa Oilers, dropping both games by the count of 5-3.

ON THE BOARD - Ian Lowe recorded his first goal of the season on Sunday afternoon. He finished the contest with three points (2g, 1a), which is his first multi-point game of the year. He needs nine points to reach 200 in his Thunder career and 13 more goals to reach 100 during his ECHL tenure. He moved into fifth place all-time in games played in Thunder history over the weekend (282).

SHORTIE - Vincent Arseneau added his third shorthanded goal of the season on Saturday night. He is tied for the league-lead in shorthanded goals and tied for the league-lead in shorthanded points with four. Wichita is tied for first in the league in shorthanded goals scored, recording eight this year. The Thunder have scored two shorthanded goals in a game twice so far this year and are 5-1-0-0 when scoring a shortie. Seven of the eight goals with a man down have come at home.

THREE - Gerrad Grant recorded three points on Sunday afternoon, tallying his first goal since November 5th. The rookie forward from Halifax, Nova Scotia has 10 points (3g, 7a) in 22 games this season.

PLAYING CATCH UP - The Thunder have played the fewest amount of games in the ECHL. Wichita has played just 27 games and only nine of those have been on the road. The month of January will consist of a lot of travel as the Thunder play just four times at INTRUST Bank Arena.

NEXT ON THE LIST - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is closing in on another milestone. He sits at 328 wins in the ECHL and needs five more victories to pass Frank Anzalone for sixth place all-time.

WELCOME BACK - Gabriel Gagne was reassigned by the Ottawa Senators from the American Hockey League's Binghamton Senators. He has seven points (3g, 4a) in 14 games with the Thunder this season.

THUNDERBOLTS... Wichita is second in the league in penalty minutes per game (20.41) and is averaging one major penalty per contest...Landon Oslanski is tied for third with 19 minor penalties...Wichita is 6-1-0-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-4-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 7-9-0-1 when outshot by its opponent...

-Thunder-

