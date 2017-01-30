Thunder Weekly, January 30th

Wichita, KS- Wichita traveled out west this past week to take on Utah and Colorado. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES - Wednesday, January 25th

Wichita at Utah, 6-2 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Friday, January 27th

Wichita at Colorado, 8-2 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Saturday, January 28th

Wichita at Colorado, 9-4 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, February 3rd

Wichita at Missouri, 7:05 p.m., online stream at mixlr.com and ECHL TV.

Saturday, February 4th

Wichita at Missouri, 7:05 p.m., online stream at mixlr.com and ECHL TV.

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with the Mixlr App using the keyword Wichita Thunder**

**Join Matthew Harding and Zach Courter before every home game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game expect Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Mixlr App.**

WICHITA

HOME: 9-13-0-0

AWAY: 6-9-1-1

OVERALL: 15-22-1-1

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Streak: 0-3-0-0

Rank: 6th, Central Division, 32 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Vincent Arseneau, 12

Assists: Matt DeBlouw, 15

Points: Matt DeBlouw, 23

+/-: David Friedmann, +2

PIM: Ryan Tesink, 93

LAST WEEKEND - Wichita began a six-game road trip last week with three games in the Mountain time zone. The Thunder lost on Wednesday night in Utah by the final of 6-2. Wichita headed back east to Loveland, Colorado to face the Eagles for the first time this season. The Thunder lost on Friday night by the final of 8-2 and then fell on Saturday night, 9-4.

CAPTAIN - Ian Lowe collected three points this past week and moved into eighth place all-time in Thunder history with 197 points. He jumped past Ron Handy with two points on Saturday night in Colorado. Lowe has goals in back-to-back games and needs three more to reach 200 points in his Thunder career.

ST. VINCENT - Vincent Arseneau recorded his fourth shorthanded goal of the season on Friday night. He leads the ECHL in shorthanded goals and shorthanded points (5). His career-high in the ECHL was last season when he netted 14 goals with Allen and needs just two more to reach that mark. He tallied 24 goals during the 2013-14 season with the Denver Cutthroats, which is his career-high as a pro.

HEY ROOK - Matt DeBlouw finished the month of January with 13 points (6g, 7a). The rookie forward from Michigan State University also had one power play goal, one shorthanded goal and one game-winning goal during the month. Blake Tatchell is starting to find his scoring touch, netting two goals and an assist last week.

RIVALRY RENEWED - Wichita played Colorado twice last week and will see the Eagles three more times at the beginning of February. The two teams played each other for the 60th time on Friday night. On Saturday night, the two teams combined for 92 penalty minutes.

VISIT WICHITA, VISIT INDEPENDENCE - Wichita will close its six-game road trip with three games against the Missouri Mavericks in the Visit Wichita, Visit Independence Cup Series. The Thunder will head to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Friday and Saturday this week and then close out the road trip with a Tuesday meeting next week. Wichita leads the season-series, 4-1-1-0.

NEXT ON THE LIST - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is closing in on another milestone. He sits at 332 wins in the ECHL and needs one more victory to pass Frank Anzalone for sixth place all-time. He is also close to moving into ninth place all-time in games coached in league history with 594. He would pass Nick Vitucci, who has coached 604 games.

THUNDERBOLTS... Wichita is second in the league in shorthanded goals (11)...Wichita is third in the league in penalty minutes per game (18.92)...Wichita is 10-2-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-6-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 7-6-0-0 when outshooting its opponent...Wichita is the only team in the league that hasn't played 40 games or more...

Individual tickets for all Thunder home games are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased at the INTRUST Arena Box office, by calling 855-755-SEAT or go online at www.selectaseat.com.

Contact a Thunder representative at the office today to learn more about our great season, group and other ticket packet opportunities!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn, presented by Wichita Brewing Company.

