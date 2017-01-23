Thunder Weekly, January 23rd

Wichita, KS- Wichita faced the Allen Americans three-straight times this past weekend. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 20th

Wichita at Allen, 5-3 L recap

Saturday, January 21st

Wichita at Allen, 4-0 W recap

Sunday, January 22nd

Allen at Wichita, 5-1 W recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, January 25th

Wichita at Utah, 8:00 p.m., online stream at mixlr.com and ECHL TV.

Friday, January 27th

Wichita at Colorado, 8:05 p.m., online stream at mixlr.com and ECHL TV.

Saturday, January 28th

Wichita at Colorado, 8:05 p.m., online stream at mixlr.com and ECHL TV.

WICHITA

HOME: 9-13-0-0

AWAY: 6-6-1-1

OVERALL: 15-19-1-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 6th, Central Division, 32 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Vincent Arseneau, 11

Assists: Matt DeBlouw, 14

Points: Matt DeBlouw, 22

+/-: David Friedmann, +5

PIM: Ryan Tesink, 78

LAST WEEKEND - Wichita finished off a long stretch of games against the Allen Americans this weekend. The Thunder traveled to Allen for a pair starting this past Friday. The Americans claimed a 5-3 victory behind Bryan Moore's natural hat trick. Wichita won the following night by the final of 4-0 and then took the weekend finale on Sunday afternoon with a 5-1 win.

GOLDEN GOPHER - Kent Patterson was acquired in a trade last week and responded with back-to-back wins. He collected his sixth career shutout on Saturday night, stopping 25 shots and then followed that up with a 5-1 victory on Sunday. Overall, he stopped 53 of 54 shots and helped Wichita to its first shutout of the year.

HEATING UP - Matt DeBlouw continued on his torrid pace, recording six points over the weekend. He had his first multi-goal game of his career on Friday night (one on the power play and one shorthanded) and also added an assist. He added an assist on Saturday and had two points (1g, 1a) on Sunday afternoon. The rookie from Chesterfield, Michigan has points in four of his last five games (4g, 5a).

STREAKS - Several players have found their scoring touch over the last few weeks. Jamie Doornbosch has points in four straight games (2g, 3a). Zach O'Brien has eight points in seven games since coming to Wichita (3g, 5a). Vincent Arseneau had three points (2g, 1a) over the weekend. Louick Marcotte has assists in three-straight games (3a). Macoy Erkamps also added three points this past weekend (1g, 2a) and recorded his second multi-point game of his career. Ryan Rupert scored on Sunday afternoon and has points in four of his last five games (4g, 5a).

SPECIAL - The power play has come alive over the last five games. Wichita is 8-for-24 on the man advantage, operating at a 33.3% clip. The Thunder have scored two or more power play goals in three of its last five games.

SHOTS - Wichita has outshot its opponent in five-straight games. The Thunder have reached 40 or more in three of those contests. In fact, the team tied an all-time high for shots in a period (28) against Missouri on January 14th and finished the game with 52 shots. The last time Wichita reached that number was December 7th, 1993 at Memphis. The most shots fired in a game in franchise history is 60, which happened on March 8th, 1994 against Tulsa.

NEXT ON THE LIST - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is closing in on another milestone. He sits at 332 wins in the ECHL and needs one more victory to pass Frank Anzalone for sixth place all-time. He claimed his 400th win in his coaching career this past Saturday night, which includes his professional and junior totals.

THUNDERBOLTS... Wichita is tied for fourth in the league in shorthanded goals (9)...Wichita is tied for third in the league in penalty minutes per game (18.56)...Vincent Arseneau is tied for first in shorthanded goals (3) and shorthanded points (4)...Wichita is 10-2-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-6-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 7-6-0-0 when outshooting its opponent...

