Thunder Weekly, February 6th

Wichita, KS (Feb. 6th) - Wichita took on Missouri twice this past weekend. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES - Friday, February 3rd

Wichita at Missouri, 4-2 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Saturday, February 4th

Wichita at Missouri, 7-6 L (OT) recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, February 7th

Wichita at Missouri, 7:05 p.m., online stream at mixlr.com and ECHL TV.

Wednesday, February 8th

Colorado at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at mixlr.com and ECHL TV.

Friday, February 10th

Colorado at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at mixlr.com and ECHL TV.

-Go Red for Women Night, presented by American Heart Association, R.A. Ruud and Son and Allegiant Air

Saturday, February 11th

Colorado at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at mixlr.com and ECHL TV.

-Lego Batman Night, presented by Arby's, Convergys and Craig Home Care with special guest Batman

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with the Mixlr App using the keyword Wichita Thunder**

**Join Matthew Harding and Zach Courter before every home game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game expect Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Mixlr App.**

WICHITA

HOME: 9-13-0-0

AWAY: 6-10-2-1

OVERALL: 15-23-2-1

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Streak: 0-4-1-0

Rank: 6th, Central Division, 33 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Vincent Arseneau, 12

Assists: Matt DeBlouw, 15

Points: Matt DeBlouw, 25

+/-: David Friedmann, +3

PIM: James Melindy, 95

LAST WEEKEND - Wichita traveled to Missouri on Friday and Saturday to resume the Visit Wichita, Visit Independence Cup Series. The Thunder led 2-1 with 15 minutes left in the third on Friday before Missouri came roaring back and won the game by the final of 4-2. On Saturday night, Wichita and Missouri combined for 13 goals and need overtime to decide the outcome. Matt Finn scored the game-winner for the Mavericks en route to a 7-6 victory.

OB - Zach O'Brien had a terrific weekend for the Thunder. He scored on Friday night and added four points on Saturday. The St. John's, Newfoundland native has points in three-straight games (2g, 4a) and 14 points in 12 games since signing with the Thunder.

STREAKING - Ryan Rupert has points in three-straight games, recording two goals and three assists over that span. He has 14 points (6g, 8a) in 15 games since being assigned to Wichita on New Year's Eve.

HEY ROOK - Matt DeBlouw recorded his second multi-goal game of his career on Saturday night. He fired a wrist shot near the face-off circle that beat Eamon McAdam in the second period and tied the game in the third with a power play goal that he banked off of McAdam from behind the goal line. DeBlouw leads the Thunder with 25 points (10g, 15a).

SHOOTING GALLERY - Wichita fired a season-high 53 shots on net on Saturday night. The last time the Thunder had 50 or more was on January 14th against Missouri at INTRUST Bank Arena. Wichita outshot the Mavericks 92-53 over the weekend.

VISIT WICHITA, VISIT INDEPENDENCE - Wichita will close its six-game road trip tomorrow night against the Missouri Mavericks in the Visit Wichita, Visit Independence Cup Series. Wichita leads the season-series, 4-2-2-0.

END OF THE ROAD - Wichita finishes a six-game road trip tomorrow at Missouri and then begins its second six-game home stand of the season on Wednesday night. The Thunder will host Colorado, Rapid City and Toledo over that span.

NEXT ON THE LIST - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is closing in on another milestone. He sits at 332 wins in the ECHL and needs one more victory to pass Frank Anzalone for sixth place all-time. He is also close to moving into ninth place all-time in games coached in league history with 596. He would pass Nick Vitucci, who has coached 604 games.

THUNDERBOLTS... Jamie Doornbosch had a career-high three assists on Saturday night...Vincent Arseneau is tied for the league-lead with five shorthanded points and leads the league with four shorthanded goals...Wichita is second in the league in shorthanded goals (11)...Wichita is third in the league in penalty minutes per game (18.63)...Wichita is 10-2-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-7-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 7-7-1-0 when outshooting its opponent...

Individual tickets for all Thunder home games are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased at the INTRUST Arena Box office, by calling 855-755-SEAT or go online at www.selectaseat.com.

Contact a Thunder representative at the office today to learn more about our great season, group and other ticket packet opportunities!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn, presented by Wichita Brewing Company.

-Thunder-

WICHITA THUNDER | 316-264-GOAL | WICHITATHUNDER.COM

