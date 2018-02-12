Thunder Weekly, February 12th

Wichita, KS (Feb. 12th) - Wichita hit the road for four games this past week. Take a look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, February 7th

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 9-3 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Friday, February 9th

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8-4 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Saturday, February 10th

Wichita at Cincinnati, 5-4 L (OT) recap

Watch highlights HERE

Sunday, February 11th

Wichita at Toledo, 1-0 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, February 13th

Wichita at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV. Watch live at Pucks Sports Bar.

Friday, February 16th

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV.

-College Fair Night, Buy Tickets HERE

Saturday, February 17th

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV.

-Youth Jersey Giveaway Night, presented by Taco Bell and Pizza Hut

-Police vs. Fire game @ 5 p.m., presented by Twister City Harley-Davidson, Buy Tickets HERE

Sunday, February 18th

Rapid City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone and ECHL TV.

-Allstate Insurance Buy-In Night, Buy Tickets HERE

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App using the keyword Wichita Thunder**

**Join Matthew Harding and Zach Courter before every home game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 15-8-2-0

AWAY: 10-11-1-0

OVERALL: 25-19-3-0

Last 10: 3-6-1

Streak: 0-4-1-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 54 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi, 17

Assists: Lane Bauer, 23

Points: Ralph Cuddemi, 35

+/-: Samuel Thibault, +12

PIM: Dyson Stevenson, 120

LAST WEEK - Wichita hit the road this week to Indiana and Ohio. The trip began with a pair of games in Fort Wayne against the Komets. The Thunder lost on Wednesday night by the final of 9-3 and fell on Friday, 8-4. On Saturday night, Wichita gained a point in an overtime loss at Cincinnati. The Thunder finished a three-in-three with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Toledo Walleye.

MILESTONE - Dyson Stevenson recorded two goals and an assist on Saturday night against Cincinnati. He forced overtime after getting a terrific pass from Mark MacMillan. It was his first three-point outing of the season. He needs two points to reach 100 for his ECHL career. Stevenson needs four points to equal his career-best in a single season that he set last year in Allen, which was 30. With his two goals, he has a career-best 12 markers on the season.

POWER - Jeremy Beaudry recorded his sixth power play goal of the season on Friday night. He moved into a third place tie for power play goals by a defenseman.

CAREER HIGH - Ralph Cuddemi notched his fourth multi-goal game of the season on Wednesday night. He has 15 goals since coming over from Fort Wayne and needs 10 more to equal his career-high.

SNAPPED - Kevin Dufour had a six-game point-streak snapped yesterday afternoon in Toledo. He had four goals and four assists over that span. The Bowling Green State product has 11 goals and 11 assists in 20 games since coming over from Brampton.

END OF THE ROAD - Wichita closes out its road trip on Tuesday night in Cincinnati. The Thunder begins a five-game homestand on Friday night against Rapid City and Colorado. Wichita will play those five games in a span of six days. The Eagles comes in the following Tuesday and Wednesday.

THUNDERBOLTS... Kevin Dufour and Lane Bauer are tied for 14th in rookie scoring with 32 points...Travis Brown is tied for 14th in scoring by a defenseman (8g, 21a)...Wichita is 17-6-1-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 16-2-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 19-2-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 14-11-1 when outshot by its opponent...Wichita is the only team in the league that hasn't had a shootout...

The Thunder closes out their six-game road trip on Tuesday night against Cincinnati starting at 6:35 p.m. CST.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

