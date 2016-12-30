Thunder UP OKC Thunder Night Details Announced

December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS- The Oklahoma City Thunder will bring the Thunder experience to Wichita for OKC Thunder Night with the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, January 4th, and a watch party on Thursday, January 5th.

The Oklahoma City Thunder has teamed up with the Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, to host OKC Thunder Night at INTRUST Bank Arena on Wednesday. Rumble, the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers will take part in the night, connecting with fans throughout the arena and providing in-game entertainment. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

On Thursday, the Thunder will host a watch party at Deano's Grill and Tapworks - 9747 E. 21st St. N. #101 - as the team takes on the Houston Rockets. The watch party begins at 6:30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to tipoff, and will feature appearances from Rumble, the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers.

"We are excited to make the trip to our neighboring state to thank our fans in person and bring the Thunder experience to them," said Brian Byrnes, Oklahoma City Thunder senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. "We've enjoyed tremendous support from fans in Kansas who regularly tune in to Thunder games on FOX Sports, interact with us via social media and travel to Chesapeake Energy Arena for games."

Thunder entertainers will take part in additional events throughout the community on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wichita plays its final home game of 2016 tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans. The Thunder will travel to Tulsa for a pair of games starting tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to ring in the New Year.

Individual tickets for all Thunder home games are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased at the INTRUST Arena Box office, by calling 855-755-SEAT or go online at www.selectaseat.com.

Contact a Thunder representative at the office today to learn more about our great season, group and other ticket packet opportunities!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn, presented by Wichita Brewing Company.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.