Thunder Travels to Oklahoma Tonight to Face Oilers

Tulsa, OK (Jan. 10th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, will make a mid-week visit tonight at 7:05 p.m. to take on the Tulsa Oilers.

Tonight is just the third meeting of the season between the two longtime rivals in the StoneWolf Casino Cup Series. The road team has won the first two games of the season-series. Wichita claimed a 3-1 win on October 25th at the BOK Center. Tulsa knocked off the Thunder on December 19th by the final of 4-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena. All-time, Wichita is 139-124-29 against the Oilers and 63-68-14 on the road in the series.

Both teams are looking to get back in the win column tonight. Wichita has dropped its last two games, losing to Kalamazoo on Saturday night, 6-4, and then falling in overtime on Sunday afternoon to the Wings by the final of 3-2. Tulsa lost a pair of games to Colorado last weekend and is winless in its last three games.

Tulsa is in the middle of a long stretch of home games, playing 11 of 13 at the BOK Center. The Thunder are playing their only road game during a seven-game stretch, six of those are at home. Wichita is tied for second with 45 points, 11 points ahead of the Oilers who are currently in fifth place.

Garrett Ladd leads the Oilers with two goals against the Thunder while Charlie Sampair and Tommy Vannelli each have two points. Travis Brown leads Wichita with three points against Tulsa.

The Thunder returns home this weekend for a pair of games against the Utah Grizzlies starting Friday night. Help us recognize cancer survivors and those battling this terrible disease as we host Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Lawn Buddy and R.A. Ruud and Son.

Friday night is also OKC Thunder Night. Rumble, the Thunder Girls and more will be in attendance to help provide in-game entertainment.

Join us this Tuesday night as we host our first Malcolm Cameron Coaches Show of 2018. The show originates from Bubba's 33 on the east side of Wichita from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

