Thunder Take Round Two 4-2, Set up Sunday Rubber Match
February 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA.- Norfolk drew within one goal midway through the third period, but an empty net goal helped the Thunder take game two of the weekend, topping the Admirals 4-2 on Saturday night.
TJ Melancon netted two assists in the loss, giving the defenseman his fifth multi-point game of the season. Sam Ftorek added an assist on Grant Besse's second period goal, giving the defenseman a point in each of his first two games as an Admiral. Grant Besse and Christian Horn each scored for the second straight night.
For the second straight night the Thunder opened the scoring. Saturday night it took the visitors only 0:56 into the first to get on the board. Brian Ward intercepted a loose puck in the high slot and quickly tapped it to Terrence Wallin who stepped in and tucked the puck past Ty Reichenbach. The Thunder doubled the lead just under three minutes into the period. Shane Conacher, falling down sent a feed out front to Brian Ward gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead.
Grant Besse, scoring for the second straight night, cut the lead to one with 5:28 to play in the period. With the puck in the right corner Sam Ftorek sent a pass directly in front that found the stick of Besse, who made the quick redirection for his 21st goal of the season.
The lead pushed to two goals once again midway through the third period. Desmond Bergin let loose a slap shot from the right side that wrapped around the wall and back to the left point. Dylan Olsen, stepping off the bench, wound up a quick shot that snuck past Reichenbach giving the Thunder a 3-1 lead.
In the third Christian Horn pulled the Admirals within one midway through the period. TJ Melancon intercepted the puck at the right point and quickly popped off a pass to Horn. The forward Horn cut off the right wall and took a quick wrist shot that beat Sholl to the top right corner. The Admirals were within one with 9:29 to play in regulation. Norfolk was unable to pull any closer as the Thunder would tack on an empty net goal with less than a minute to play, running the score to 4-2.
Ty Reichenbach made 31 saves in the loss, while Adirondack's Tomas Sholl notched 28 saves on 30 shots.
Neither team was able to capitalize on the man-advantage as Norfolk finished 0-for-3 while Adirondack was 0-for-1.
The Admirals and Thunder will wrap up the three-game series tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2018
- Steelheads Earn Three-Game Sweep in Colorado - Idaho Steelheads
- Second Period Outburst Leads Idaho to 3-1 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Rush Sweep Grizzlies on "Marvel Night" - Rapid City Rush
- Mallards' Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction Raises $16,925 for Genesis Health Services Foundation - Quad City Mallards
- Danforth's Monster Night Lifts Cincinnati to Overtime Victory - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Four-Goal Third Caps off Wings' Comeback Win over Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Shorthanded Glads Drop 3-1 Decision to IceMen in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Komets Pull Away from Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Fuel Cough up Early Lead, Drop Game One in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Railers Tickled Pink with 5-3 Win over Beast to End 11 Game Homestand - Worcester Railers HC
- Beast Comeback Falls Short in Worcester - Brampton Beast
- Thunder Take Round Two 4-2, Set up Sunday Rubber Match - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Shutout by Stingrays, 1-0 - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Day Storylines at Colorado - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - February 10 - ECHL
- Game Day: Weekend Set with Thunder Continues - Norfolk Admirals
- Pinkston Recalled by Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 10 - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Heads to Queen City to Face Cyclones - Wichita Thunder
- Brassart's two goals, shootout winner complete comeback - Idaho Steelheads
- Colorado Picks up Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Steelheads - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.