Thunder Split Twin Bill Before Sunday Twin Bill

News Release

The Thunder bullpen surrendered the game-tying runs in the top of the seventh of game two of the doubleheader allowing the Erie SeaWolves to salvage a split of the twin bill on Saturday night in front of 6,775 fans at ARM & HAMMER Park. The Thunder took the opener, 2-1, and dropped the finale, 3-2, in eight innings.

In game one of the doubleheader, the Thunder went ahead in the third inning on an RBI groundout from Mike Ford. Erie tied the game in the next half inning with a solo homer from Dominic Ficociello off of Josh Rogers. With a 1-1 score, the Thunder scored in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI double from Jorge Saez.

The two runs was all the support needed for Rogers who didn't allow a baserunner other than the home run through five innings. Rogers finished six innings, allowing two hits and no walks; he struck out five and threw just 74 pitches to earn his fourth win in five starts for the Thunder.

Colten Brewer finished off the 2-1 win with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth inning. Billy McKinney and Miguel Andujar each had two hits in the first game of the twin bill.

The second game of the doubleheader saw another pitcher's duel between Erie's Ruben Alaniz and Nestor Cortes. Alaniz allowed just one hit and otherwise faced the minimum in his four innings pitched. Cortes worked around two-out trouble in each of the first three innings and settled in to retire the last ten men he faced.

The game was scoreless into the sixth inning when the Thunder broke through for a pair against the SeaWolves bullpen. Four straight two out hits against Sean Donatello plated a pair of Thunder runs. Rashad Crawford and Miguel Andujar drove in runs with solid singles to the outfield.

However, Erie tied the game in the top of the seventh with a two-run home run by Mike Gerber off of Dillon McNamara. Gerber's home run was his seventh of the season.

In the top of the eighth, A.J. Simcox bunted his way aboard and after a strikeout, Gabriel Quintana smashed a double to left-center to score Simcox and take a 3-2 lead. Erie's Jairo Labourt finished off the game despite allowing the tying run to get to third base with two out.

With the doubleheader split, the Thunder hold a 44-23 record; the best mark in the Eastern League. Saturday was the third doubleheader between the SeaWolves and Thunder and in each of them at least one game has gone to extra innings. The Thunder are now 1-6 in games that go to extras.

Your Thunder will play two more with the SeaWolves on Sunday afternoon at 12pm. LHP Justus Sheffield (5-4, 3.29) will start for the Thunder in game one, RHP Beau Burrows (2-0, 2.70) will go for Erie. Game two will feature LHP Daniel Camarena (0-0 3.60) for the Thunder, RHP Waldis Joaquin (2-3, 4.40) for Erie. Tickets are available by phone at 609-394-3300 or online at TrentonThunder.com.

