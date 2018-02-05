THUNDER SNAP OILERS STREAK IN WICHITA

WICHITA, KS - The red-hot Tulsa Oilers were cooled off Friday at INTRUST Bank Arena, as the Wichita Thunder defeated the Oilers 4-1, snapping Tulsa's three-game winning streak.

The Oilers took an early lead when Dan DeSalvo scored on a power play as he was hooked up in the right circle. DeSalvo has three goals in his first three ECHL games since joining Tulsa on loan from the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Thunder took over from there, finishing the back half of the first frame with a 12-4 shots advantage and back-to-back goals from Shaquille Merasty and Kevin Dufour to lead the Oilers 2-1 after one.

After 27 combined shots in the opening period, the Thunder and Oilers managed just 14 combined shots in a scoreless middle stanza. Both teams were unsuccessful on three second period power plays as Wichita maintained its one-goal lead entering the third.

The Oilers were stymied by Wichita goaltender Joel Rumpel on 14 shots in the third period, as Rumpel stopped 30 of 31 in the win. Merasty added a second goal late in the third period, and Kyle Platzer buried an empty net marker in the final minute to complete the scoring.

