Thunder Signs Rookie Defenseman Jake Linhart

August 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that it has signed defenseman Jake Linhart to a standard player contract for the 2018-2019 season.

Linhart, 22, comes to the Thunder after completing a four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin. The 5-foot-11 defenseman recorded 60 points (15-45-60) from 142 games as a Badger while leading all Wisconsin blueliners in scoring during his sophomore and junior seasons. Linhart was a constant in the lineup as he only missed one game throughout his four years in Madison and was named an Alternate Captain for his senior campaign.

Prior to playing collegiately, the Brookfield, WI native skated a pair of seasons for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League. Linhart posted 27 points (3-24-27) in 116 regular season contests with the Gamblers, while recording an assist in an additional four postseason games.

