Thunder Shut Down 4-0 by Mavericks

December 23, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS (Dec. 23rd) - Ville Husso stopped all 33 shots he faced to help Missouri knock off Wichita on Friday night by the final of 4-0 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Mavericks got off to a quick start, scoring twice in the first six minutes of the contest. Darren Nowick started things with a power play goal at the two-minute mark to make it 1-0. Sam Povorozniouk made it 2-0 at 6:11 as he stepped through a few defenders and beat Drew Owsley.

Shawn Pauly increased the lead to 3-0 at 4:53 of the second. He stole the puck behind the Thunder net and stuffed it home for a shorthanded tally and his second of the season.

Tyler Elbrecht added one in the third period as he fired a shot from the blue line that was re-directed in front and found its way in the net to make it 4-0 with 2:30 left in the game. Husso held the fort and snagged his first professional shutout.

Wichita outshot the Mavericks 17-11 in the second. Owsley took the loss, stopping 34 of 38 shots he faced. Husso wins his fourth of the season, stopping all 33 shots he faced.

Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play. Missouri was 1-for-7 on the man advantage.

The Thunder continues their four-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28th against the Allen Americans.

