Thunder Score Three Unanswered; Knock off Mavericks, 3-1

News Release

Wichita, KS - Wichita scored three-unanswered goals and came from behind to knock off Kansas City by the final of 3-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Chad Butcher, Travis Brown and Matt DeBlouw netted goals while Joel Rumpel stopped 29 shots to claim his ninth victory of the season.

Kansas City got on the board first just 53 seconds into the game. Dan Correale found a loose puck near the net and made it 1-0.

Brown tied the game early in the second period. He received a pass back at the right point and fired a shot that got through Tyler Parsons to tie the game at one just 39 seconds in.

In the third, Butcher scored at 5:23 to give Wichita its first lead of the game. He won a puck battle on the left wall, gave it to Travis Ewanyk in the corner, got it back in the slot and beat Parsons through the legs to make it 2-1. DeBlouw scored five minutes later to make it 3-1. Greg Chase made a nifty pass to him and the Michigan State product roofed a shot past Parsons' glove. The Mavericks pulled Parsons with 2 minutes left, but Rumpel held the fort for the victory.

Butcher had two points (1g, 1a) including his first goal in a Thunder uniform. He also has four points in his last two games. DeBlouw has goals in three-straight (4g). Ewanyk has five assists in his last two games. Chase has points in his last three outings (1g, 2a).

Wichita went 0-for-1 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-3 on the man advantage and is 0-for-20 on the power play against the Thunder this season.

