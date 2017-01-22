Thunder Rides First Period to 5-1 Win over Allen

Wichita, KS (Jan. 22nd) - Wichita used a four-goal first period to skate past Allen on Sunday afternoon, winning by the final of 5-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Five different players recorded two-point outings and Kent Patterson stopped 28 shots, earning wins in back-to-back starts.

Zach O'Brien started the scoring frenzy in the first as he caught a pass from Ryan Rupert in the slot and buried it past Jamie Murray. Matt DeBlouw made it 2-0 at 7:29 as he blocked a shot at the Wichita line, blew past the Allen defense and fired a shot over Murray's glove.

The Thunder scored their next two on the power play after Spencer Asuchak was given two minutes for roughing and two more for a cross check. Ryan Rupert increased the lead to 3-0 as he lifted a wrist shot from the right face-off dot over Murray's shoulder. Jamie Doornbosch got into the act as he scored at 17:36 to make it 4-0.

Joel Chouinard recorded the only Allen goal at 11:22 of the second period. He skated around the net to the right post and squeezed a shot past Patterson to make it 4-1.

In the third period, Vincent Arseneau found the net for the 11th time this season as he pulled up at the right boards and blasted a shot through Murray to make it 5-1.

O'Brien, Doornbosch, Rupert and DeBlouw each finished with a goal and an assist. Macoy Erkamps finished with two helpers. Patterson won for the sixth time this season and second in a Thunder uniform, stopping 28 of 29 shots. Murray suffered the loss, stopping 33 of 38 shots he faced.

Wichita went 2-for-6 on the power play. Allen was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder heads on the road for the next six games starting Wednesday night at Utah.

