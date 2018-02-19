Thunder Rebound to Best the Beast by 3-1 Final

Brampton, ONT - The Adirondack Thunder returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over the Brampton Beast on Monday afternoon at the Powerade Centre.

Goaltender Tomas Sholl turned aside 29 of the 30 shots he faced as he won for the fourth time in as many starts. Forwards James Henry, Terrence Wallin and Brian Ward each found the back of the net for the Thunder as Ward extended his goal streak to six games.

After a scoreless first period, Adirondack struck first less than a minute into the middle stanza as forward James Henry netted his 16th goal of the season. Appearing in his 300th career regular season game, Henry created a turnover in the neutral zone, skated the length of the ice on a breakaway and buried his own rebound past Brampton netminder Chris Dreidger for the game's first goal. Henry's tally was recorded as unassisted.

Brampton knotted the score at one early in the third period as Jackson Leef redirected home his third goal of the season. After the Thunder blocked a shot in their own end, the puck fluttered towards defenseman Jordan Henry at the point. Henry's shot from the right side was redirected past Sholl by Leef for the game-tying goal. Henry and forward Brandon MacLean collected the assists on the play, MacLean's 19th helper of the season.

Adirondack regained its advantage just over a minute later as Terrence Wallin scored his 17th goal of the season and extended his road point streak to eight games. After an offensive zone faceoff win, defenseman Dylan Olsen sent a shot on net from the left point that was tipped past Dreidger by Wallin for the go-ahead goal. Olsen and forward Paul Rodrigues collected the assists on the play, Olsen's 13th helper of the season.

The Thunder added an empty-net goal with 92 seconds remaining in regulation as forward Brian Ward scored from his own zone to put the visitors ahead by a pair. Ward's goal was assisted by defenseman Desmond Bergin, his 23rd helper of the season.

