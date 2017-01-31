Thunder Partners with Project Teacher Benefiting Local Education

January 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS (Jan. 31st) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce a partnership with Project Teacher to help benefit local education for teachers in the state of Kansas.

During the Thunder game on Saturday, February 11th, the first 200 teachers with a valid ID will receive a bag of supplies from Project Teacher. Also, 50% of the ticket sales using the code TEACHER online or at the box office will be donated back to Project Teacher.

"Project Teacher supports public education in the Greater Wichita area by giving students and teachers free classroom supplies and resources," commented Terry Johnson of Project Teacher. "We operate the only volunteer-run Free Store for Teachers in Kansas, which is stocked with supplies donated by the community."

Project Teacher has helped 352 teachers in over 290 classrooms across the Greater Wichita area. They have raised more than $434,000 in free supplies given or distributed and have helped 8,940 students this year.

"We believe that every child deserves school supplies and has the right to a quality education and by offering this service to our teachers, we will be able to assist them in effectively teaching their class. With supply drives and generous contributions of gently used supplies from businesses in South-Central Kansas, Project Teacher will be a leading resource for teachers in our community."

The Thunder heads to Missouri for two-straight beginning on Friday, February 3rd at 7:05 p.m.

