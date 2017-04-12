Thunder Partner With O\\"toole For 2017 Playoff Watch Parties

News Release

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, have partnered with O'Toole's Restaurant Pub in Queensbury, NY to offer live viewing parties of all Thunder away playoff games during the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

O'Toole's will air the playoff game through the ECHL TV platform, which airs every ECHL contest during the regular and postseason. The Thunder will be on hand with giveaways through every away game, with Gunnar making an appearance at both tonight's and Friday's event. The screenings will begin on Friday at 7:00 p.m. as the Thunder visit Manchester for Game One of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series. The full schedule of watch parties is listed below:

Game 1: Adirondack @ Manchester - Friday, April 14, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Adirondack @ Manchester - Saturday, April 15, 6:00 p.m.

O'Toole's will run a food special on each game night, beginning on Friday for Fish Night, with Fish & Chips platters at $13.99. Saturday's game will be Steak Day, offering 10oz Sirloin Steaks at $13.99.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with O'Toole's during the Kelly Cup Playoffs and offer our fans live viewing experiences while the team competes on the road," Adirondack Thunder President Brian Petrovek said. "The watch parties added excitement to last season's playoff run and we'd like to thank Steve Hawkins and his staff at O'Toole's for giving our fans a great place to watch the Thunder on their quest for the Kelly Cup,"

The Adirondack Thunder begin the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs this weekend with a pair of games at SNHU Arena against the Manchester Monarchs. The Thunder then return home to Upstate New York for, if necessary, five home playoff games, beginning with Game Three on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for Games 3 and 4 at the Glens Falls Civic Center Box Office from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Individual game tickets start as low as $15 with all fees included. Fans can also purchase the "Playoff Four Pack", with four ticket, four hot dogs and four sodas for $75.

