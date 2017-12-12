Thunder Outlast Beast 4-3 in Nine-Round Shootout

News Release

GLENS FALLS, NEW YORK - Brampton Beast forward Chris Leveille extended his goal-scoring streak to four games and Alex Foster pushed his point streak to six games but the Beast came up just short in a nerve-wracking nine round shootout and dropped a close 4-3 shootout decision to the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Thunder opened the scoring with 10:44 remaining in the opening period. Ben Murphy cut in alone on a partial breakaway and initially fired the puck wide. He picked up a fortunate bounce off the back wall and stuffed the puck behind Hogberg for a 1-0 lead.

The Beast responded quickly with a pair of strikes to take a 2-1 lead. Reggie Traccitto located a loose puck along the left wing wall and sent an innocent-looking shot on goal that eluded Adirondack starter and former Beast Drew Fielding at 12:46. Less than a minute later, Alex Foster entered the zone with speed on an odd-man rush and located Chris Leveille cutting toward the goal. One perfect pass later and Leveille has his seventh goal of the season at 13:23.

The Thunder would strike back to tie the game heading into the first intermission as Pierre Luc Mercier scored a power play goal at 19:01. The second period was also an evenly-played affair but it was the Beast who would find the next goal. Scott Jacklin crashed the net and drove home the go-ahead goal at 9:17 to give the Beast the lead.

The Thunder responded again with three minutes remaining in the period as Andrew Radjenovic sent the game into the second intermission tied at 3-3. Beast starting goaltender Marcus Hogberg saved his best stuff for the third period as he turned aside 19 shots in the third period alone to stymie the Adirondack attack and force the game to overtime.

Hogberg again came up big in the extra frame and added another three saves, pushing his total to 48 saves on the evening. Chris Leveille scored the lone Beast goal in the shootout, while Pierre-Luc Mercier and Ben Murphy each scored in the shootout, lifting the Thunder to victory.

NOTES: The Beast finished the game 0-for-1 on the man advantage and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Molson Three Stars: 3) Radjenovic (ADK) 2) Jacklin (BRA) 1) Murphy (ADK).

