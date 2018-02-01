Thunder, Oilers Resume StoneWolf Casino Cup Series

News Release

Tulsa, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes the month of January this evening with a visit to the BOK Center to face the Tulsa Oilers.

Tonight is the 294th all-time meeting between the Thunder and the Oilers. Wichita leads the StoneWolf Casino Cup Series, winning both games on the road at the BOK Center. Tonight is just the fourth meeting between the two teams this season and the first of two against the longtime rivals this week. The Thunder will host the Oilers on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder closes a three-game road trip tonight, having split a two-game series last weekend in Allen. Wichita won on Friday night by the final of 3-0, but lost on Saturday night, 5-2. Tulsa returned home last night after playing three times in Utah and knocked off Rapid City by the final of 3-0. Devin Williams stopped 30 shots in the winning effort for the Oilers.

Wichita is in the middle of a long stretch of road games, which will be nine of 10 contests away from home. After Friday, the Thunder will head east for six-straight games beginning a week from tonight in Fort Wayne. Tulsa will play a heavy schedule of home games over the next few weeks. Including last night, the Oilers have eight of the next 12 contests at the BOK Center.

Garrett Ladd leads the Oilers with two goals against the Thunder while five different players have two points in the season-series. Mark MacMillan leads all scorers with five points (2g, 3a) against the Oilers this season. Kevin Dufour (2g, 2a) and Travis Brown (4a) each have four points against Tulsa.

The Thunder returns home on Friday night to host the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m. Friday is Twister City Harley-Davidson Night. The team will be wearing a special Batman-themed uniform that fans can bid during the game in our silent auction on the concourse.

