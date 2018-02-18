Thunder Make Roster Moves

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, have announced a trio of roster moves. Goaltender Drew Fielding has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and has rejoined the team in advance of tomorrow's game in Brampton. In addition, defensemen Desmond Bergin has signed a PTO with Hartford, while defenseman Mathieu Brodeur has signed a PTO with the AHL's Utica Comets.

Fielding, 27, leads the Thunder this season with 23 appearances and has posted a 12-8-1 record. On the season, Fielding has amassed a .889 save percentage, in addition to a 3.44 goals against average and two shutouts. The Burlington, ONT native is Adirondack's all-time leader with 29 victories and has posted a .896 save percentage in 61 career games with the Thunder. Fielding has earned three AHL recalls during his professional career and has served as a backup goaltender with Hartford, Providence and Toronto.

Bergin, 25, leads all Adirondack defensemen this season with 10 goals and 32 points from 45 games played. The 5-11 blueliner is tied for sixth in the ECHL in goals by a blueliner and is tied for tenth in total points by a defenseman. In 105 career ECHL games with Adirondack and Greenville, Bergin has amassed 58 total points (17-41-58), in addition to one assist from five Kelly Cup Playoff contests. Bergin heads to Hartford for the second time this season after he made his AHL debut earlier this month against the Syracuse Crunch.

Brodeur, 27, has collected 22 points (3-19-22) from 35 games with the Thunder this season. The 6-6 defenseman has amassed 20 points (2-18-20) in 19 games during 2018, with his 18 assists leading in the ECHL in that span. Brodeur has also tallied an assist in 11 AHL games to date this season with Springfield and Syracuse. From AHL stints with San Antonio, Portland, Chicago, Albany, Syracuse and Springfield throughout his career, Brodeur has collected 67 points (15-52-67) in the AHL to go along with 238 penalty minutes and a +2 rating.

The Thunder are back in action tomorrow afternoon as they visit the Brampton Beast for their first of five games on the week. Tickets are available for all Thunder home games by visiting ECHLThunder.com or calling 518-480-3355 x1.

