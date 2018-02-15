Thunder Make Roster Moves
February 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced a pair of roster moves today. Forward Stephan Hrehoriak has signed a standard player contract with the Thunder and has joined the team in advance of tomorrow's game. In addition, forward Stathis Soumelidis was released from his standard player contract.
Hrehoriak, 24, joins the Thunder from the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc, where he amassed 12 points (7-5-12) from 15 games played. Hrehoriak also appeared in 22 games with the SPHL's Pensicola Ice Flyers, where he collected 19 points (10-9-19) before he was traded to Huntsville in January. Prior to beginning his professional career, Hrehoriak skated in four seasons with Mercyhurst University, where he picked up 26 points (14-12-26) from 112 career games played.
The Thunder are back in action tomorrow evening as they host the Brampton Beast at 7:00 p.m. Tomorrow's game is a T-Shirt giveaway, presented by Streamlined Graphics, and $1 beer night. Visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355 x1 for tickets to upcoming Thunder home games.
