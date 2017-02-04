Thunder Loses Wild Contest in OT at Missouri

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Independence, MO (Feb. 4th) - Zach O'Brien recorded four points and Matt DeBlouw scored twice, but the Thunder lost in overtime on Saturday night to Missouri by the final of 7-6 at Silverstein Eye Center Arena.

The Thunder jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first eight minutes of the game. O'Brien potted his second goal of the weekend at 2:55, receiving a pass at the side of the net from Vincent Dunn and made it 1-0. At 7:49, Ian Lowe wired a slap shot past Eamon McAdam from the right circle to make it 2-0. The Mavericks cut the lead to one at 15:27 as Jesse Graham beat Scott Greenham from the right circle.

In the second, Missouri tied the game at two as Darren Nowick tallied a power play goal at 2:43. DeBlouw scored just 25 seconds later as he got to a loose puck off a face-off and beat McAdam to make it 3-2 in favor of the Thunder. Dane Fox tied the game at three with less than five minutes to go in the frame as he fired a wrist shot from the deep slot for his 18th of the season.

Missouri took their first lead of the contest, scoring twice in the first three minutes of the third. Matt Finn and Kyle Schempp scored for the Mavericks to make it 5-3. The Thunder came roaring back with two-unanswered of their own as Ryan Rupert and Louick Marcotte found the back of the net. Missouri re-took the lead at 14:04 as Nowick potted his second of the night to make it 6-5. Wichita was awarded a power play 20 seconds later and cashed in as DeBlouw banked a shot from behind the goal line off of McAdam's back and the contest went to overtime.

The Thunder had a power play carry over into the extra session, but couldn't capitalize on the opportunity. Finn scored the game-winner at 1:29 as he pounced on a rebound and won it for the Mavericks in overtime, 7-6.

Wichita set a new season high with 53 shots. O'Brien finished with a goal and three assists. Jamie Doornbosch tallied three helpers. Lowe has goals in three of the last four contests. Rupert had a goal and two assists. Greenham suffered his first overtime loss, stopping 16 of 23 shots. McAdam grabbed the win, stopping 47 of 53 shots.

Wichita went 2-for-8 on the power play. Missouri was 2-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder concludes their six-game road trip on Tuesday night at Missouri starting at 7:05 p.m.

