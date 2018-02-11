Thunder Loses Defensive Battle in Toledo

Toledo, OH (Feb. 11th) - Wichita closed out a three-in-three on Sunday afternoon and lost a defensive battle to Toledo by the final of 1-0 at the Huntington Center.

Shane Starrett returned to his All-Star form, stopping 34 shots in the losing effort.

Wichita was limited to four shots in the first period, but came back in the second with 19 against Pat Nagle.

The game went scoreless into the third when Dylan Sadoway beat Starrett at 16:10 with a shot from the left circle to make it 1-0. The Thunder had to kill off a late penalty as Mark MacMillan was called for boarding at 17:32. With 20 seconds remaining, he came back out and Starrett was lifted for the extra man. Toledo held on and grabbed another one-goal victory.

With the loss, the Thunder slips back into fourth place by two points behind Allen, who won in Jacksonville. Toledo improved to 13-2-2-2 in games decided by a goal.

Wichita went 0-for-1 on the power play. Toledo was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder concludes their six-game road trip on Tuesday night with another match-up against Cincinnati at 6:35 p.m. CST.

