Thunder Looks for Weekend Split in Missouri

Independence, MO- Wichita remains in Missouri today for another edition of Visit Wichita, Visit Independence Cup Series. Get ready for the match-up with this Wichita Brewing Company Game Day Capsule:

TODAY'S MATCH-UP

Wichita at Missouri - 7:05 p.m. CST, Silverstein Eye Center Arena, Independence, MO

WICHITA

HOME: 9-13-0-0

AWAY: 6-10-1-1

OVERALL: 15-23-1-1

Last 10: 3-7-0-0

Streak: 0-4-0-0

Rank: 6th, Central Division, 32 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Vincent Arseneau, 12

Assists: Matt DeBlouw, 15

Points: Matt DeBlouw, 23

+/-: David Friedmann, +2

PIM: James Melindy, 93

MISSOURI

HOME: 11-8-0-2

AWAY: 8-11-2-3

OVERALL: 19-19-2-5

Last 10: 6-2-1-1

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 45 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dane Fox, 17

Assists: Dane Fox, 26

Points: Dane Fox, 43

+/-: Kevin Tansey, +10

PIM: Tyler Elbrecht, 104

SEASON-SERIES

Oct. 21 INTRUST 4-1, W

Dec. 11 INTRUST 4-3, W

Dec. 23 INTRUST 4-0, L

Jan. 6 Silverstein 5-4, L (OT)

Jan. 7 Silverstein 4-2, W

Jan. 14 INTRUST 7-5, W

Feb. 3 Silverstein 4-2, L

Feb. 4 Silverstein 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 7 Silverstein 7:05 p.m.

Wichita is 4-2-1-0 vs. Missouri

HEAD TO HEAD - This is the eighth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 41-36-5 against Missouri and 17-18-4 on the road in the series.

TODAY - Wichita continues its six-game road trip tonight at Missouri. The Mavericks won last night by the final of 4-2 and grabbed their first regulation win at home against the Thunder. Wichita leads the Visit Wichita, Visit Independence Series, 4-2-1-1. The two teams are in the middle of a three-game set that will close out on Tuesday night. With the win, the Mavericks moved within three of Utah for fifth place in the Mountain Division with 45 points. The Thunder are one point ahead of Indy for sixth place in the Central Division with 32 points. Carter Verhaeghe leads the Mavericks with eight points (4g, 4a) in four games against the Thunder. Zach O'Brien has six points (2g, 4a) against Missouri.

MILESTONE - Ian Lowe collected three points this past week and moved into eighth place all-time in Thunder history with 197 points. He jumped past Ron Handy with two points on Saturday night in Colorado. Lowe has goals in back-to-back games and needs three more to reach 200 points in his Thunder career.

BACK AND FORTH - Last night, Wichita had two separate one-goal leads before the Mavericks eventually claimed a 4-2 win. Vincent Dunn scored is second of the season on the power play, but Andrew Courtney tied the contest late in the second. Zach O'Brien recorded his fourth of the year six minutes into the third before Carter Verhaeghe notched his 12th of the year to tie it.

HEY ROOK - Matt DeBlouw finished the month of January with 13 points (6g, 7a). The rookie forward from Michigan State University also had one power play goal, one shorthanded goal and one game-winning goal during the month. Blake Tatchell is starting to find his scoring touch, recording an assist last night and has three points in two games (1g, 2a).

NEXT ON THE LIST - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is closing in on another milestone. He sits at 332 wins in the ECHL and needs one more victory to pass Frank Anzalone for sixth place all-time. He is also close to moving into ninth place all-time in games coached in league history with 595. He would pass Nick Vitucci, who has coached 604 games.

THUNDERBOLTS... Vincent Arseneau leads the league in shorthanded goals (4) and tied for first in shorthanded points (5)...Wichita is second in the league in shorthanded goals (11)...Wichita is third in the league in penalty minutes per game (18.65)...Wichita is 10-2-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-7-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 7-7-0-0 when outshooting its opponent...

MISSOURI NOTES - Carter Verhaeghe was named the CCM/ECHL player of the Month, recording 11 goals, 16 assists and was a +6 in 12 January games...Dane Fox leads the Mavericks with 43 points (17g, 26a), first in the league in shots (228) and is fouth in the league in minor penalties (32)...Missouri is 6-2-1-1 in their last 10 games...

AROUND THE ECHL - There are 12 other games today in the ECHL. South Carolina remains in Manchester. Norfolk takes on Adirondack. Greenville plays at Orlando. Florida heads to Atlanta. Brampton goes to Elmira. Kalamazoo plays Toledo. Indy hosts Fort Wayne. Rapid City goes to Quad City. Allen takes on Tulsa. Reading visits Wheeling. Alaska is in Colorado. Idaho hosts Utah.

UP NEXT - Wichita finishes its road trip on Tuesday night against Missouri at 7:05 p.m.

