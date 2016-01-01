Thunder Lead Echl In Attendance Growth During 2016-17 Season

News Release

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder welcomed 101,883 fans into the Glens Falls Civic Center during the 2016-17 regular season, 13,253 more fans than the 2015-16 season. Adirondack was one of 11 ECHL teams to see attendance increase from 2015-16 to 2016-17. The team's 15.0% attendance increase was the largest in the ECHL this season.

The Thunder saw an average of 368 more fans on a per game basis during the 2016-17 season, bolstered by three sellouts, up from one last season. Adirondack had two crowds of greater than 5,000 fans, including a franchise record 5,135 fans on Saturday, February 25 as the Thunder defeated the Brampton Beast.

"We're thrilled with the fan support we've received this season, leading to three sellout nights at the Civic Center," Adirondack Thunder President Brian Petrovek said. "The energy in our building has continued to grow and our players and coaches feel it and are impacted by it. We can't thank our fans enough for their support and passion in creating a fantastic atmosphere for our team to play in as we begin what we hope is a long and successful playoff run."

The attendance growth began with season ticket sales as the Thunder ranked tied for first in the ECHL with a 97% season ticket renewal rate and second in new, full season tickets. Adirondack has already sold over 100 new full season tickets for the 2017-18 season.

"As new owners of the Adirondack Thunder, we have already been excited by the influx of new season ticket holders and the incredible atmosphere in our building over these last few weeks," Glens Falls Civic Center General Manager Jeff Mead said. "We hope to see the Civic Center full for playoff hockey for another great playoff run as we transition into the Thunder's local ownership beginning this summer."

The Adirondack Thunder begin the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs this weekend with a pair of games at SNHU Arena against the Manchester Monarchs. The Thunder then return home to Upstate New York for, if necessary, five home playoff games, beginning with Game Three on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for Games 3 and 4 at the Glens Falls Civic Center Box Office from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Individual game tickets start as low as $15 with all fees included. Fans can also purchase the "Playoff Four Pack", with four ticket, four hot dogs and four sodas for $75.

