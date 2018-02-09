Thunder, Komets Round Two Tonight

February 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Fort Wayne, IN (Feb. 9th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues their six-game road trip tonight at 7 p.m. CST with another meeting against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Tonight is the second visit this season for the Thunder to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Komets knocked off Wichita on Wednesday by the final of 9-3. Wichita led 2-1 after 20 minutes, but gave up eight-unanswered goals in the final two periods. Ralph Cuddemi had two goals and Chad Butcher had a goal and an assist.

Fort Wayne is currently second in the Central Division with 62 points, two back of Toledo for first place. The Komets are 9-1-0-0 in their last 10 games and have won four in a row.

Wichita remains in fourth place, one point back of Allen for third and four ahead of Tulsa, who is in fifth place.

Fort Wayne is led by Shawn Szydlowski, who has 56 points (23g, 33a) followed by Garrett Thompson who has 47 points (19g, 28a). Ralph Cuddemi leads the Thunder with 34 points (17g, 17a) and Mark MacMillan, who has 32 points (16g, 16a).

