Thunder Introduces Three Staff Members

Wichita, KS (Oct. 6th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has hired three new employees, bringing on board Frank Jury as the new equipment manager, Nick Chabon as the team's new athletic trainer and Rodney Wren as the team's new PA announcer.

Jury returns to Wichita after working for the team from 1999-2007. With over 40 years of experience, Jury has worked in the American Hockey League, Central Hockey League, Atlantic Coast League, and United States Hockey League. After leaving Wichita in 2007, he went to Lafayette, Louisana to work in the Southern Professional Hockey League. Last season, Jury was in Bloomington, Illinois working for the Bloomington Thunder (USHL). Jury is originally from Utica, New York.

Chabon comes to Wichita from Montana where he provided athletic training services at Montana State University Northern for their football and basketball programs. Originally from Louisville, Colorado, Chabon earned his undergraduate degree in Health and Exercise Science from Colorado State University. After graduating, he worked as a strength and conditioning coach and completed his athletic training internships with the Colorado Eagles and Colorado Ice Indoor Football team. Chabon also interned with the University of Arizona football and Track and Field programs.

Wren takes over as the in-game voice of the Thunder. The 11-year veteran of public address announcing is currently the Director of the Debate and Forensics team at Wichita Collegiate Upper School. He's a certified PA announcer by the National Association of Sports Public Address Announcers. Wren served as the in-game voice of the United States Basketball League's Kansas Cagerz for three seasons.

The 26th season of Thunder hockey kicks off on Friday, October 13th against the Indy Fuel.

