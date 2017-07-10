Thunder Improve with win over New Hampshire with 9-0 Win

News Release

Jorge Saez and Billy Fleming hit three-run home runs to lead the Thunder to a 9-0 victory and complete a three-game sweep of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Sunday's win marks the 11th straight for the Thunder and pushed the Thunder a 16-1 record against New Hampshire this season. The Thunder complete the first half with a 60-28 record, 32 games over .500; matching their high-water mark from 2016 when they won 87 games, the second-most in franchise history.

The Thunder scored first in the third inning when Zack Zehner drove in Jhalan Jackson with a sacrifice fly. As the throw toward home skipped away to the third base side, Jorge Mateo scored; giving the Thunder a 2-0 lead on one swing.

With a 2-0 lead in hand, Brody Koerner went to work and kept the Fisher Cats to just two baserunners after the second inning. He retired the final ten batters he faced to earn the victory. In 5.1 innings he allowed four hits, no walks, and struck out six. In 13.1 innings with the Thunder, Koerner has yet to allow a run.

Trenton's offense broke the game open in the fifth inning when Tito Polo drove in Mateo with a base hit through a drawn-in infield. After an infield single by Zehner, Billy Fleming mashed a three-run home run over the billboards in left field to make 6-0 Thunder.

In the seventh, the Thunder put the cherry on top of the sweep when Jorge Saez smashed a three-run homer to left-center, scoring Polo and Rashad Crawford.

After 5.1 innings from Koerner, Will Carter, Dillon McNamara and Cody Carroll finished the victory on the mound.

Zehner extended his season-best on-base streak to 19 games in the win. Polo recorded a three-hit game to lead the ten hit attack for the Thunder offense.

