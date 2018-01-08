Thunder Holds off Mallards

News Release

WICHITA, Kan. - Six different players scored for the host Wichita Thunder (21-10-2) who got three assists from Nick Bligh in a 6-3 defeat of t he Quad City Mallards (8-20-3) Friday night .

The Thunder never trailed after Ralph Cuddemi swooped into the right wing circle and snapped in the opening goal at 17:26 of the first period.

The Mallards' Triston Grant would tie the game at one from the slot just one minute into the second period but the Thunder replied with two goals in 39 seconds late in the second. Colin Martin broke the deadlock by burying Travis Ewanyk's centering pass at the 17-minute mark. At 17:39 Chad Butcher scored the third Wichita goal from the left wing circle.

Travis Brown extended the Thunder lead to 4-1 from the right wing circle at 2:10 of the third period. A rapid response arrived from the Mallards' Gergo Nagy, who converted Ryan McGrath centering feed at 3:59 of the third but Wichita would reestablish a three-goal a mere 26 seconds later. Kevin Dufour charged down the left wing to make it 5-2 at 4:25. Eric Hartzell replaced starter Matt O'Connor in goal for the Mallards in the wake of Dufour's strike..

The Thunder finally put the game beyond the Mallards' reach when Lane Bauer scored an empty net goal with just one minute, 27 seconds remaining

The Mallards return to action on the road tomorrow night against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Mallards next play at home Friday next night at 7:05 p.m. against the Indy Fuel. Next Friday also brings the return of $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented by 97X. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Friday home game. In addition, t he Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Tickets for next Friday's contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone ( 1-800-745-3000 ) and ticketmaster.com . The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

