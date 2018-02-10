Thunder Heads to Queen City to Face Cyclones

February 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Cincinnati, OH (Feb. 10th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues its six-game road trip tonight with a visit to the Queen City to take on the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Tonight is the first of two meetings in a four-day time-span between the Thunder and the Cyclones. Wichita returns to Cincinnati on Tuesday night to conclude the road trip. The Cyclones began a four-game homestand on Thursday night with a win against Kansas City.

Wichita is looking to snap a three-game losing skid after falling last night at Fort Wayne by the final of 8-4. Cincinnati has won four in a row, knocking off Tulsa last night, 5-2. The Cyclones are tied for third in the Central Division with Kalamazoo as both teams have 54 points and just three ahead of Kansas City for the final playoff spot. The Thunder are one point back of third place behind Allen with 53 points and four ahead of Tulsa in fourth place.

Justin Danforth leads the Cyclones with 54 points (26g, 28a). Right behind him is Jesse Schultz, who has 50 points (15g, 35a) in 46 games. Wichita is led by Ralph Cuddemi, who has 35 points (17g, 18a). Mark MacMillan is second with 33 points (16g, 17a).

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.