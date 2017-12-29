Thunder Freeze Monarchs

December 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs
News Release
Thunder victory halts Manchester's winning streak at four
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. -The Manchester Monarchs fell to the division rival Adirondack Thunder, 3-1, Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.
The Monarchs (19-10-1-1) jumped out to an early lead, but gave up three unanswered goals to the Thunder (16-13-1-1) in the loss.
Manchester scored just :25 seconds into the game on the 3rd goal of the season for David Kolomatis. Matt Leitner won an offensive zone face-off back to Kolomatis at the right point, where Kolomatis moved to the middle of the blue line and wristed a shot toward goal. The puck was deflected in the slot and bounced past Thunder goaltender, Nick Riopel, to make it 1-0 Manchester.
Adirondack responded quickly at 1:53 of the first period on the 15th goal of the season for Ty Loney. Loney held the puck in the left corner and passed it below the goal line to Troy Bourke. Loney made his way to the left side of the goal before receiving the puck back from Bourke and lifted it over the right leg of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, to tie the game, 1-1.
The Thunder took the lead at 6:26 of the first period on a shorthanded goal for James Henry, when he scored his 9th of the season. Paul Rodrigues broke into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 with Henry where he sent a cross ice pass to the Thunder forward at the bottom of the left circle. Henry lifted a shot over the right leg of Williams to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead.
Adirondack extended its lead at 3:14 of the third period on the 3rd goal of the season for Bourke. Loney entered the offensive zone along the left wing before he sent a floating pass to the right circle, where Bourke flipped a shot off the glove side of Williams to push the Adirondack lead to 3-1.
The Monarchs return to action Saturday, Dec. 30 (7:05 p.m.) when they travel to Worcester, Mass. to take on the Worcester Railers.
Game Notes:
James Henry scored Adirondacks 6th shorthanded goal of the season
David Kolomatis' goal at :25 of the first period was the earliest goal this year for the Monarchs
The two teams combined for 88 penalty minutes on the night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
Images from this story
|
Thunder Freeze Monarchs
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2017
- Nailers at Komets Game Day Snap Shot, December 29 - Wheeling Nailers
- Heeter, King Recalled by Marlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers Loan Adam Morrison to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Dziurzynski, Collins Lead Rally as Fuel Upend Wings in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Fournier Scores Twice as Beast Snare Victory over Swamp Rabbits - Brampton Beast
- Woody Hudson and Jeff Kubiak score for Worcester in road loss - Worcester Railers HC
- Wings Run out of Gas against Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Six Royals score, Willows nets three points - Reading Royals
- VANNELLI REASSIGNED TO SAN ANTONIO - Tulsa Oilers
- Roster Moves - G Muse is back, team inks D Boyle, D Comrie signs PTO with Utica - Reading Royals
- Royals Announce Four Roster Moves - Reading Royals
- Holiday gifts continue with $5 Green Zone tickets and APHILLYation night - Reading Royals
- MAVERICKS COME BACK THREE TIMES TO FINISH OFF OILERS - Tulsa Oilers
- FUEL COME UP EMPTY IN TOLEDO - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Freeze Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Outstanding Ouellette Leads 'Blades Past Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Mallards Team with Falbo Bros Pizza for Report Card Night - Quad City Mallards
- Mallards Weekly - Quad City Mallards
- IceHogs Call for Matt Tomkins - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Acquires Dufour from Brampton - Wichita Thunder