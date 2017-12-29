Thunder Freeze Monarchs

News Release

Thunder victory halts Manchester's winning streak at four

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. -The Manchester Monarchs fell to the division rival Adirondack Thunder, 3-1, Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Monarchs (19-10-1-1) jumped out to an early lead, but gave up three unanswered goals to the Thunder (16-13-1-1) in the loss.

Manchester scored just :25 seconds into the game on the 3rd goal of the season for David Kolomatis. Matt Leitner won an offensive zone face-off back to Kolomatis at the right point, where Kolomatis moved to the middle of the blue line and wristed a shot toward goal. The puck was deflected in the slot and bounced past Thunder goaltender, Nick Riopel, to make it 1-0 Manchester.

Adirondack responded quickly at 1:53 of the first period on the 15th goal of the season for Ty Loney. Loney held the puck in the left corner and passed it below the goal line to Troy Bourke. Loney made his way to the left side of the goal before receiving the puck back from Bourke and lifted it over the right leg of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, to tie the game, 1-1.

The Thunder took the lead at 6:26 of the first period on a shorthanded goal for James Henry, when he scored his 9th of the season. Paul Rodrigues broke into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 with Henry where he sent a cross ice pass to the Thunder forward at the bottom of the left circle. Henry lifted a shot over the right leg of Williams to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead.

Adirondack extended its lead at 3:14 of the third period on the 3rd goal of the season for Bourke. Loney entered the offensive zone along the left wing before he sent a floating pass to the right circle, where Bourke flipped a shot off the glove side of Williams to push the Adirondack lead to 3-1.

The Monarchs return to action Saturday, Dec. 30 (7:05 p.m.) when they travel to Worcester, Mass. to take on the Worcester Railers.

Game Notes:

James Henry scored Adirondacks 6th shorthanded goal of the season

David Kolomatis' goal at :25 of the first period was the earliest goal this year for the Monarchs

The two teams combined for 88 penalty minutes on the night

