Thunder Fall in Second-Straight to Fightins

News Release

BASEBALLTOWN, PA - For the second straight night, the Trenton Thunder took an early lead and then found themselves considerably behind the Reading Fightin Phils in an 8-4 loss Saturday night.

After the first Mitch Walding home run of the night for Reading, your Thunder rallied with a Wilkin Castillo homer an inning later to tie the game in the top of the 3rd inning. The switch-hitting catcher stood on the left side of the plate as he drilled the offering from starting pitcher Mario Sanchez over the right field wall. It was his first of the year with the Thunder and second of the year overall- homered June 17th with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Your Thunder would get a lead in the top of the 4th inning with the bases loaded and no outs when Alexis Rivero balked in a run to make it 2-1. From there, Trenton failed to score in the inning and Reading responded immediately.

The bottom of the 4th inning featured three unearned runs off Thunder starting pitcher Justus Sheffield, who then allowed three more runs in the 5th to make it a 7-2 Fightins lead. The lead grew to 8-2 through seven innings before your Thunder tacked on a late run in both the 8th and 9th innings to make it an 8-4 final.

Your Thunder and the Fightins return to action Sunday evening with a 5:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch. Pregame coverage with Adam Giardino is set for 4:50 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey and online at www.trentonthunder.com/broadcast.

