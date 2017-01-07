Thunder Earns Point in OT Loss at Missouri

January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Independence, MO- Macoy Erkamps and Brandon Carlson recorded their first professional goals in a losing effort on Friday night as Missouri claimed a 5-4 overtime victory at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Wichita jumped out to a four-goal lead as Vincent Arseneau found the net at 6:20 of the first period. David Friedmann made a nice play after his initial shot was blocked and found Arseneau in the slot to make it 1-0. Jamie Doornbosch increased the lead to 2-0 at 14:04 as he stepped into the play and shoveled a pass from Ryan Tesink past Eamon McAdam.

In the second, Erkamps made it 3-0 on the power play at 2:47 as he blasted a one-timer through McAdam. Carlson scored 14 seconds later with a shot from the blueline and made it 4-0.

The Mavericks' comeback started two minutes later when Carter Verhaeghe wired one past Drew Owsley at 5:11. Zach Tolkinen cut the lead to 4-2 with 12 seconds left in the frame as he fired a slap shot from the point and recorded his third of the season.

Kevin Tansey found the net for the third time this year at 4:44 of the final period and cut the lead to one. Missouri tied it with just under four minutes left as Darren Nowick banged home a rebound and the game headed into overtime.

Wichita had several chances in the extra period, but McAdam stopped a two-on-one and a breakaway from Arseneau. Dan Correale recorded the game winner at 2:27 of overtime and gave Missouri a 5-4 victory.

Wichita earned a point for the first time in the last eight games. Three rookie defensemen found the net for the Thunder. Erkamps finished with a goal and an assist. Owsley took the loss, stopping 42 of 47 shots. McAdam claimed the win, stopping 24 of 28 shots he faced.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Missouri was 1-for-5 on the man advantage.

The Thunder finishes the weekend with another meeting against Missouri starting at 7:05 p.m.

