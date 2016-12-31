Thunder Drops Last Home Game of 2016 to Allen

Wichita, KS- Greger Hanson recorded a hat trick and added a pair of assists while Jamie Murray stopped 27 shots as Allen skated past Wichita on Friday night by the final of 9-0 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Allen got on the board first just six minutes into the contest as Hanson snuck a wrist shot over Drew Owsley's shoulder to make it 1-0. Joel Chouinard increased the lead to 2-0, firing a one-timer past Owsley near the crease at 9:58.

The visitors scored four times in the second as Eric Roy found the net at 2:19 to make it 3-0. At 10:40, Jake Marchment tallied his first of two to make it 4-0 after a Tanner Eberle wrap-a-round hit a stick, went across the goal-mouth near Marchment and he slid it over the line. Zach Hall made it 5-0 at 10:40 and then Hanson added his second of the contest at 16:52 to increase the lead to 6-0.

The Americans added three more in the third as Hanson, Asuchak and Marchment scored and Allen walked out with a 9-0 victory.

Wichita went 0-for-4 on the power play. Allen was 3-for-6 on the man advantage.

The Thunder hits the road for a pair of games against the Tulsa Oilers starting tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

