Thunder Drops High Scoring Affair in Fort Wayne

February 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Fort Wayne, IN (Feb. 9th) - Wichita finished a two-game set in Fort Wayne on Friday night, falling by the final of 8-4 at Memorial Coliseum.

Travis Brown and Jeremy Beaudry each finished with two points in the losing effort.

Each team found the net in the first. Mason Bapista scored for the second game in a row with a wrist shot from the left circle at 2:56 to make it 1-0. Wichita appeared to tie the game at 4:06 when Nick Latta blasted a one-timer through Michael Houser. The referee blew the whistle, citing that the net came off and the goal was disallowed. Kevin Dufour tied the game at 17:33 when he came down on a two-on-none with Ralph Cuddemi and he buried a backhand for his 15th of the season.

Fort Wayne scored three times in the second to take a 4-1 lead as Trevor Cheek, Justin Hodgeman and Marco Roy found the net. Latta cut the lead to two with a shorthanded one-timer with 1:50 left in the second.

Louick Marcotte added to the Komets lead early in the third period, finding a rebound during a scrum and made it 5-2. Garrett Thompson scored at 4:39 to make it 6-2. Wichita got one back four minutes later during a two-man advantage as Beaudry scored from the deep slot. Thompson scored his second of the frame at 8:28 to make it 7-3. Brown cut the lead to 7-4 with a blast from the blueline at 11:39. Gabriel Desjardins added another at 13:01 to make it 8-4.

Beaudry added his sixth power play goal of the season and moves into a second place tie for power play goals by a defenseman. Brown recorded his eighth of the year, equaling his career-high in goals in a season. Dufour extended his point-streak to five games, recording seven points over that span (4g, 3a). Cuddemi also extended his point-streak, pushing his to five games (2g, 5a).

Wichita went 2-for-5 on the power play. Fort Wayne was 2-for-7 on the man advantage.

The Thunder continues their six-game road trip tomorrow night in Cincinnati against the Cyclones starting at 6:35 p.m. CST.

