Thunder Donate 765 Bears To Salvation Army

December 22, 2016





Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, collected 765 stuffed animals from the annual teddy bear toss, held on Saturday, December 17, as the Thunder took on the Brampton Beast. All bears collected were donated to the Greater Glens Falls Salvation Army.

This season's total more than doubles the number of bears collected during the 2015 Teddy Bear Toss and also surpassed the 677 bears collected in 2014 by the Adirondack Flames. In total over three seasons, over 1,500 stuffed animals have been donated to the Greater Glens Falls Salvation Army.

For the first time, the Thunder sold bears to fans in the lobby at the game, with all proceeds collected included in the donation. More 300 of the bears collected were sold at the game, which raised an additional $822 for the Salvation Army.

"The annual Teddy Bear Toss was a huge success again this year," Major David Dean, Commanding Officer of the Greater Glens Falls Salvation Army, said. "Over 560 kids were approved to receive toys this year and the teddy bear toss came at a key moment when toys were very scarce. Every child we served this year was allowed to have a new stuffed animal courtesy of the Adirondack Thunder and their giving fans."

