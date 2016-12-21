THUNDER DONATE $1,780 TO FAMILY OF JOSHUA DEMAREST

December 21, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, through the generosity of their fans and the work and dedication of the Thunder Wives and Girlfriends, donated $1,780 to the family of Joshua Demarest from proceeds raised over their last two games. Joshua was a 12-year old Thunder fan who passed away in a tragic accident early last week.

The Thunder Wives and girlfriends created two "Thunder Holiday Trees", which were made up of gift cards to local restaurants and autographed "ornamented", signed by Thunder players. The trees were constructed by the Thunder Wives & Girlfriends and raffled off at the Thunder's home games on December 10 and 17, raising a total of $865, all of which was donated to Joshua's family."

"We were all incredibly saddened by the accident that occurred last week because it meant a lot to us and the team to have fans as supportive as Joshua in our community," Kayla Alber, wife of Thunder defenseman Patch Alber, said. "When we heard about the tragedy, we were instantly drawn to the opportunity to help out and we're glad that the funds raised went to such a worthy cause. It's nice for us to give back to a city that has been so welcoming to us and our families."

The Thunder were able to contribute another $915 to Joshua's family from Saturday's 50/50 raffle. The 50/50 raffle raised over $900 from the raffle itself, plus a generous donation from that evening's winner, which pushed the total donation to $1,780. The 50/50 was the largest pot of the season by over $300.

"We are grateful for and appreciative of the generosity of our fans to support a cause that is personal to our organization," Adirondack Thunder President Brian Petrovek said. "We thank all who contributed to both the 50/50 raffle and to Thunder Wives holiday trees initiative to support Joshua's family at this time of need".

