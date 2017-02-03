Thunder Continues Road Trip in Missouri this Weekend

Independence, MO- Wichita heads to Missouri today for another edition of Visit Wichita, Visit Independence Cup Series. Get ready for the match-up with this Wichita Brewing Company Game Day Capsule:

TODAY'S MATCH-UP

Wichita at Missouri - 7:30 p.m. CST, Silverstein Eye Center Arena, Independence, MO

WICHITA

HOME: 9-13-0-0

AWAY: 6-9-1-1

OVERALL: 15-22-1-1

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Streak: 0-3-0-0

Rank: 6th, Central Division, 32 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Vincent Arseneau, 12

Assists: Matt DeBlouw, 15

Points: Matt DeBlouw, 23

+/-: David Friedmann, +2

PIM: James Melindy, 93

MISSOURI

HOME: 10-8-0-2

AWAY: 8-11-2-3

OVERALL: 18-19-2-5

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 43 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dane Fox, 17

Assists: Dane Fox, 26

Points: Dane Fox, 43

+/-: Kevin Tansey, +8

PIM: Tyler Elbrecht, 104

SEASON-SERIES

Oct. 21 INTRUST 4-1, W

Dec. 11 INTRUST 4-3, W

Dec. 23 INTRUST 4-0, L

Jan. 6 Silverstein 5-4, L (OT)

Jan. 7 Silverstein 4-2, W

Jan. 14 INTRUST 7-5, W

Feb. 3 Silverstein 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 Silverstein 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 7 Silverstein 7:05 p.m.

Wichita is 4-1-1-0 vs. Missouri

HEAD TO HEAD - This is the seventh meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 41-35-5 against Missouri and 17-17-4 on the road in the series.

TODAY - Wichita continues its six-game road trip tonight at Missouri. The Thunder will take on the Mavericks for the next three games. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last contests. Wichita lost in Colorado by the final of 9-4 while Missouri lost to Quad City on Wednesday night, 6-5. The Thunder won the last meeting at INTRUST Bank Arena by the final of 7-5. Wichita is currently in sixth place in the Central Division with 32 points. Missouri is in sixth place in the Mountain Division with 43 points. Carter Verhaeghe leads the Mavericks with seven points (3g, 4a) against Wichita. Vincent Arseneau leads the Thunder with eight points (6g, 2a) against Missouri.

MILESTONE - Ian Lowe collected three points this past week and moved into eighth place all-time in Thunder history with 197 points. He jumped past Ron Handy with two points on Saturday night in Colorado. Lowe has goals in back-to-back games and needs three more to reach 200 points in his Thunder career.

ST. VINCENT - Vincent Arseneau recorded his fourth shorthanded goal of the season on Friday night. He leads the ECHL in shorthanded goals and shorthanded points (5). His career-high in the ECHL was last season when he netted 14 goals with Allen and needs just two more to reach that mark. He tallied 24 goals during the 2013-14 season with the Denver Cutthroats, which is his career-high as a pro.

HEY ROOK - Matt DeBlouw finished the month of January with 13 points (6g, 7a). The rookie forward from Michigan State University also had one power play goal, one shorthanded goal and one game-winning goal during the month. Blake Tatchell is starting to find his scoring touch, netting two goals and an assist last week.

NEXT ON THE LIST - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is closing in on another milestone. He sits at 332 wins in the ECHL and needs one more victory to pass Frank Anzalone for sixth place all-time. He is also close to moving into ninth place all-time in games coached in league history with 594. He would pass Nick Vitucci, who has coached 604 games.

THUNDERBOLTS... Wichita is second in the league in shorthanded goals (11)...Wichita is third in the league in penalty minutes per game (18.92)...Wichita is 10-2-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-6-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 7-6-0-0 when outshooting its opponent...Wichita is the only team in the league that hasn't played 40 games or more...

MISSOURI NOTES - Carter Verhaeghe was named the CCM/ECHL player of the Month, recording 11 goals, 16 assists and was a +6 in 12 January games...Dane Fox leads the Mavericks with 43 points (17g, 26a), first in the league in shots (224) and is third in the league in minor penalties (32)...Missouri is 5-3-1-1 in their last 10 games...

AROUND THE ECHL - There are 11 other games today in the ECHL. Norfolk goes to Adirondack. Wheeling plays at Kalamazoo. South Carolina takes on Manchester. Elmira is in Brampton. Toledo hosts Reading. Florida visits Atlanta. Indy heads to Cincinnati. Rapid City goes to Fort Wayne. Allen hosts Tulsa. Alaska is in Colorado. Utah heads to Idaho.

UP NEXT - Wichita remains in Missouri tomorrow night starting at 7:05 p.m.

