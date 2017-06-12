Thunder Completes Futures Trade with Wheeling

News Release

Wichita, KS (June 12th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, announced today the acquisition of forward Tyler Currier from the Wheeling Nailers. The move completes a future considerations trade from August 19th for Kenton Miller.

Currier, 28, split last season between Indy and Wheeling. The Nailers acquired him in a trade near the end of December and he went on to complete a career year. He finished with 48 points (20g, 28a) in 73 games (24 games with Indy, 49 games with Wheeling). In 2015-16, the Anchorage, Alaska native led the Elmira Jackals with 21 goals and finished fifth on the team in points (35). He also earned two separate call-ups, one to the American Hockey League's Utica Comets and another with the Springfield Falcons.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound forward played a four-year collegiate career at the University of Alaska-Anchorage before turning pro. Currier appeared in 103 games for the Seawolves, collecting 15 points (7g, 8a).

