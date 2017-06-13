Thunder Completes Futures Trade with Colorado

News Release

Wichita, KS (June 12th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, announced today the acquisition of forward Matt Brown from the Colorado Eagles. The move completes a future considerations trade from December 18th for Mitch Holmberg.

Brown, 26, turned pro after completing a five-year career with Mount Royal University (CIS). He compiled 93 points (51g, 42a) in 110 games for the Cougars and served as the team's captain for the final three seasons.

A native of Truro, Nova Scotia, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound winger played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Quebec and Moncton before heading to school. In 201 QMJHL games, he posted 42 goals and 50 assists. In 2011-12, Brown went to the BCHL's Cowichan Valley Capitals, where he tallied 63 goals in 50 games and was named to the Second All-Star Team.

Brown is familiar to Wichita, having joined the Thunder during the team's playoff run in 2011-12.

