Thunder Closes Weekend with First-Ever Trip to Toledo

February 11, 2018





Toledo, OH (Feb. 11th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes a three-in-three this afternoon at 5:15 p.m. EST against the Toledo Walleye.

Today is the first-ever visit for the Thunder to the Huntington Center. Wichita and Toledo have only faced each other twice with the Walleye taking both meetings last February at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder lost in overtime last night to the Cincinnati Cyclones by the final of 5-4. With the point, Wichita moves into a third-place tie with the Allen Americans in the Mountain Division. Toledo is on a seven-game point-streak, knocking off the Kansas City Mavericks by the final of 5-0. The Walleye leads the Central Division by two points ahead of Fort Wayne.

Erik Bradford leads the Walleye with 36 points (11g, 25a). Right behind him is Christian Hilbrich, who has 34 points (17g, 17a). Ralph Cuddemi leads the Thunder with 35 points (17g, 18a) and Mark MacMillan, who has 34 points (16g, 18a).

