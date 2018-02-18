Thunder Closes Weekend Series vs. Rapid City

Wichita, KS - Wichita, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes out a three-in-three this afternoon with another meeting against the Rapid City Rush.

The Thunder have taken the first two games this weekend against Rapid City, winning both by the final score of 3-1. Rapid City got on the board first last night, but Wichita scored three unanswered to grab the victory. The Thunder leads the season-series, taking all four games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

With the win last night, Wichita pulls four points ahead of Allen for third place in the Mountain Division with 60 points. Rapid City sits in seventh place with 38 points.

Daniel Leavens leads the Rush with four points (1g, 3a) against the Thunder. Jon Puskar has nine points (5g, 4a) against the Rush this season with six of those as a member of the Utah Grizzlies.

