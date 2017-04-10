Thunder Closes Regular Season on Sour Note

News Release

Wichita, KS- Wichita battled back from a two-goal deficit, but couldn't get over the hump in a 4-2 loss to Allen on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Zach O'Brien and Blake Tatchell scored for the Thunder and Matt DeBlouw added two assists.

Tyler Barnes gave the visitors a 1-0 lead with a wrap-around goal at 3:31 of the first. Josh Brittain made it 2-0 at 9:41 as he one-timed a shot past Drew Owsley after the initial chance hit the post from Michael Brodzinski.

The Thunder came storming back in the second as O'Brien and Tatchell scored back-to-back goals and tied the game. O'Brien put home a rebound at 11:55 after a Matt DeBlouw shot was stopped by Jamie Murray. Tatchell recorded a highlight-reel goal at 17:34. He controlled the puck at the bottom of the right circle and fired a shot from a sharp angle that got underneath the bar to tie the game at two.

In the third, Spencer Asuchak gave the Americans a 3-2 lead as he fired a one-timer from the slot. The pass came from Chad Costello, who earned his 700th point of his pro career. Gary Steffes made it 4-2 at 17:36 when he found a puck in a pair of skates, fished it free and put a backhand past Owsley.

DeBlouw pulled into a tie for the team-lead with Louick Marcotte with 38 points. Chris LeBlanc added an assist and finished with five points (5a) in seven games since being signed. Owsley suffers the loss, stopping 38 of 42 shots. Murray earns the win stopping 24 of 26 shots he faced.

Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play. Allen was 0-for-1 on the man advantage.

